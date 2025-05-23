Joe Biden’s diagnosis gives us the chance to raise awareness of prostate cancer - Daxa Patel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ill health can affect us all for it does not discriminate, and cancer is a prevalent disease, but this does not make it easy for anyone to accept the news.

At times like this we are reminded of the preciousness of life, it also reminds us to put humility before ego.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My thoughts and prayers go out to Mr Biden, his friends and family. No matter the age he still matters to his family.

Joe Biden ahead of a speech in 2024. PIC: Leon Neal/PA Wire

I know a little about this as my dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and I recall clearly, how the urologist said ‘Mr Patel you are more likely to die of old age than prostate cancer’.

Hardly reassuring but I could tell even then it was a common enough conversation the consultant must have had with his patients, he was probably more insensitive because of my father’s age.

In my previous roles as a clinical negligence lawyer one of the first things I would ask my clients following their examination with a medical expert was how did the expert make them feel for if they were made to feel uncomfortable that medical expert was off my list for good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that aside, while the medical team plays a pivotal role in how one deals with cancer or any serious illness, as a community we all have a role to play to make even a serious illness empowering. The emotional impact is just as important as the physical, mental and environmental.

Bedside manners matter, so does compassion and respect. I should add that most doctors are fundamentally caring. After my father’s diagnosis I recall feeling so alone and worried because my father had made me promise not to tell anyone else. I did ring up the Prostate Cancer charity helpline as emotionally this news was heavy to absorb. My dad’s cancer did spread to his bones and he did die of old age. Mr Biden’s sad diagnosis gives us the chance to raise awareness of this disease.

According to the Prostate Cancer UK charity, one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer and one in four Black men will have this disease. As with any cancer, early diagnosis can make all the difference in terms of the overall outcome. Sir Chris Hoy has bravely raised awareness by sharing hope and inspiration following his own cancer diagnosis.

Men are often more reluctant than women to seek medical help and in these times getting a GP appointment is not easy for everyone. Funding, research, healthcare, and support go hand in hand. Unlike other cancers such as breast cancer, prostate cancer, though one of the common killers in men, gets less funding and this needs to be addressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But for famous people who openly share their journeys to help others, and those who have experienced this first hand, we would not know how this affects the patient and their families.

Prostate cancer does not always show symptoms but difficulty passing urine, emptying the bladder and frequent visits to the toilet are signs that a health check with the doctor is a good idea.

Other symptoms include back pain, pain in the pelvis or hips. It is easy to dismiss symptoms and be stoic but early detection offers the opportunity for the treatment to work through and each person will have their own unique journey.

Talking about prostate cancer is important because it might make someone seek help and get an early diagnosis. Indirectly we might help someone. Supporting men with cancer and their families is also just as important. The charities do fantastic work in this regard, support and information can be empowering when we feel down-hearted and hopeless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I do not think as a society we should ever become so insensitive to a cancer diagnosis given that one in two of us will probably be affected by this dreaded word. Cancer in bygone days used to be synonymous with death but medical research and advances in medicine have improved outcomes and prognosis, however, there is no short cut to empowering ourselves and others with knowledge and information.

We all want to live a happy and long healthy life, and we must accept that none of us can say with any certainty that ill health such as cancer will not affect us.

Education and fundraising is an ongoing process, and cancer seems to have got cleverer because though there have been advances in medicine more of us are dealing with cancer in our midst. Adjusting with grace and resilience when we must have to be the way forward.

While we cannot undo the pain that cancer brings, we can make sure no one faces it feeling alone or forgotten.