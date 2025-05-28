John Major was mocked for ‘back to basics’ but it seems like common sense in today’s woke world: Sarah Todd

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had the unenviable task of soothing rifts within his party and persuading the public that the economy was recovering after the longest recession since the 1930s.

Now, first things first, he was no Margaret Thatcher when it came to rallying the troops. But taking a proper look at what Sir John said to that Blackpool conference crowd, such as ‘disunity leads to opposition, not just in Westminster but … in town halls up and down the country’ and warning that members of any political party should have ‘our agreements in public and our disagreements in private’ they were undoubtedly wise words.

The next part, where he recognised that the whole country had ‘sweated and slogged and suffered to turn this economy around’ was a line that is worth revisiting.

John Major announced his 'Back to Basics' campaign at the Conservative Party conference in 1993. Major's predecessor Margaret Thatcher (L) stands for his arrival. (Photo by MALCOLM CROFT / AFP)

Who has, in the last few years, given us - the average hard-working member of the public – any kind of pat on the back? A little recognition goes such a long way and now it feels as if we are a very divided population; a gaping chasm between those putting into the system and those taking out.

Thinking aloud, the last time there was a collective congratulation to the nation was probably during the Covid pandemic. Something of the wartime spirit seemed to unite us as a country; illustrated so well by kindness to neighbours and the weekly applause out on streets for NHS staff.

It was the late Queen Elizabeth who so eloquently put our overriding emotions into words, praising people’s ‘self-discipline and quiet, good-humoured resolve’ in her broadcast to the nation. It would have taken a heart of stone not to have been moved by her poignant parting ‘we will meet again’ line.

Moving on, it was a recent experience in York city centre that lit the touchpaper on this correspondent reflecting on the phrase back to basics. The Cambridge Dictionary defines it as ‘If you get back to basics, you start to give your attention to the simplest and most important matters after ignoring them for a while.’

With The Daughter having an appointment in the historic capital of our county it made sense, rather than her risking public transport or driving and getting stuck in a traffic jam, for her mother to drop her off and then park up and enjoy a stroll around the shops.

We had left it flexible, but with a loose arrangement to meet up for a spot of lunch in a couple of hours.

It seemed strange at the normally heaving car park to be greeted by more empty than full spaces. No wonder when the raft of charges was read. Over £11 for just three hours. Not only that, but rather than putting money into the machine - or swiping a card - a mobile phone app was needed to pay.

Without one, a telephone number was called and the automated system to finance this ransom took a full seven minutes of typing in bank details, car registration numbers and so on.

How on earth anybody of a certain age or foreign would have gone on beggar’s belief.

Now this is too much information, but by the time the recorded voice said the parking transaction had been completed it made sense to make use of the car park’s public conveniences.

Well, the days of spending a penny are certainly long gone. 40 pence and a degree in computer science was needed to open the door.

To say the state inside was squalid was an understatement.

We ended up not staying for lunch as it would have risked a parking ticket and hell would have frozen over before that payment system was tackled again.

Hurrying back to the car it was impossible not to notice how many shops, restaurants and bars were without customers.

Retail research isn’t an area of expertise, but it was a no brainer not to glance back at that empty car park and come up with some kind of equation, dividing dwindling numbers by unbustling businesses.

We seem, as a country, to have got too wrapped up in issues such as net zero and walking the tightrope of political correctness.

Car parking, public toilets, transport, looking after our elderly, disabled and others vulnerable in our society should be priorities.

We should be rewarding hard work, along with anybody who saves and strives to improve the hand life has dealt them.