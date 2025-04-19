John Prescott's experiences show how Alzheimer's can affect any of us: Hilary Evans-Newton

We are so grateful to David Prescott for taking on this year’s TCS London Marathon for Alzheimer’s Research UK and for sharing his experience of his father’s Alzheimer’s disease to raise awareness.

It’s tragic that in his final years, Lord John Prescott was impacted by dementia. And it highlights how this cruel condition can affect any one of us.

Sadly, nearly a million people are living with dementia in the UK today. This includes more than 70,000 people in Yorkshire and Humber. Unfortunately, none of them will survive.

We are in a race against time as the condition spirals among our ageing population. The number of people living with dementia in the UK is predicted to increase to more than 1.6 million by 2040.

Dementia’s impact extends far beyond the individuals diagnosed. It has a huge impact on their families and caregivers.

Informal carers in the UK provide 1.3 billion hours of care annually, often having to sacrifice their own financial stability and career opportunities.

The economic impact of dementia is equally staggering, costing the UK £42 billion each year.

In the past there was a lot of fatalism around dementia. But recent breakthroughs in research offer powerful reasons for optimism and action.

They put an end to the misconception that dementia is a normal part of ageing and nothing can be done about it.

Last year we saw two new treatments for Alzheimer’s granted licenses for use in Great Britain.

Lecanemab and donanemab are a huge leap forward. They are the first treatments that can slow memory and thinking decline in people with early-stage Alzheimer’s, rather than just alleviating symptoms.

We know these drugs are far from perfect. The modest benefits and the challenges in administering them to patients, means they are not currently considered cost effective to be provided on the NHS.

But they open the door to future treatments that will be safer and more effective. They bring us closer to a day when we can slow and ultimately stop all forms of dementia, keeping us connected with our loved ones for longer.

Outside of new treatments, we are also seeing huge progress in other areas.

Innovative methods for early and accurate diagnosis, such as blood tests for Alzheimer’s, are showing significant promise.

It is estimated that over a third of people living with dementia do not have a diagnosis. And if there is no progress in improving diagnosis rates, then over half a million people in the UK with dementia will be undiagnosed by 2040 – nearly a quarter of a million more than today.

Getting a dementia diagnosis is key to unlocking access to personalised care and support.

An early and accurate diagnosis also offers greater opportunity to take part in research, such as clinical trials. And it will be crucial for accessing new treatments when they arrive.

Meanwhile, new insights are showing how we can all take steps to reduce our risk of dementia.

The groundbreaking Lancet Commission was updated last year, adding two new risk factors for dementia.

The report suggests around 45% of cases of dementia worldwide could be avoided if 14 risk factors are addressed.

These includes factors we can individually takes steps to improve such as lack of physical activity and high blood pressure, as well as factors that will need government action such as air pollution.

Alzheimer’s Research UK’s Think Brain Health campaign is a great place to learn more about the things you can do to reduce your risk of developing dementia.

Just as investment in cancer research has saved millions of lives, we will not stop until we achieve the same transformative results for dementia.

The funds David raises from his marathon efforts will help us to accelerate our search for a cure.

We can’t wait to cheer him – and all our other runners – along on race day.