Junior doctors risk losing public support with the timing of the upcoming strike

Public sympathy is with junior doctors who continue to fight for better pay and working conditions but the timing of the union’s upcoming strike is questionable and could see a lot of that sympathy subside.

Junior doctors in England are preparing to stage a full walkout for five days starting from 7am on June 27 with the strike set to end just two days before voters go to the polls.

This only leaves the British Medical Association (BMA) open to criticism of it being a politically driven move, when the dispute is about much more than that given the crisis in the NHS.

Junior doctors should act on the advice of the NHS Confederation and call off their upcoming strike if major political parties pledge to reopen talks as a priority after the General Election.

Junior doctors and members of the British Medical Association (BMA) on the picket line outside Leeds General Infirmary last year. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

While there is no doubt that the current Government has let down junior doctors, along with a raft of other NHS workers, as highlighted by widespread industrial action over the past few years, there is still a question mark as to how Labour intends to deliver a pay deal that is acceptable to junior doctors.

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting has already said that Labour would not be able to afford a 35 per cent pay rise being demanded by the BMA.

As it looks increasingly likely, very soon Labour will find itself having to square that circle.

