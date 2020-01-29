Just A Minute presenter Nicholas Parsons was a radio giant – The Yorkshire Post says

NICHOLAS PARSONS will always be synonymous with BBC Radio 4’s Just A Minute, the long-running panel game where guests are asked to speak for a full minute on a single subject without hesitation, deviation or repetition.

The presenter since its inception in 1967, it speaks volumes about the show’s popularity, and his lasting brilliance as a comic, that the BBC chose, for once, to maintain this winning formula for over five decades.

Entertaioner Nicholas Parsons CBE during his investiture with the Queen.

Just A Minute host Nicholas Parsons dies aged 96

Equally versatile on both radio and television thanks to quiz shows like Sale Of The Century, Parsons, who has died at the age of 96, was an increasingly rare talent – a broadcaster who could amuse without resorting to vulgarity or the type of obscenities which can constitute modern comedy. And this was illustrated by the heartfelt tributes from past and present TV greats who were in awe of Parsons for his longevity. As Gyles Brandreth tweeted: “Such sadness today, but what a career to celebrate, from the 1940s to 2020. My hero!”