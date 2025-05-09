Kemi Badenoch is not up to the job and is only damaging the Tory party further - Daxa Patel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Badenoch is claiming to be leading from the front, yet the Conservatives lost all fifteen councils contested in the recent local elections.

There is a danger that if the Conservatives dissolve due to their lack of vision and ability to connect with the voters, with the strength of the Reform party, there will be no credible opposition to hold the government to account. That would be bad for us all.

Neither Labour nor the Conservatives can rest on their laurels by claiming recent elections were protest votes, it was much more, people’s lack of trust and faith in their behaviour, and intent. The Labour Party did badly due to policies such as cuts to the winter fuel allowance and disability benefits. They have moved far away from their core socialist principles.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch during an appearance on LBC Radio. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

Immigration is a real issue but not the only issue. Pressing issues, such as social care and the state of our health service, not to mention working towards eliminating food banks must be on the top of priorities that require fixing, along with housing and homelessness, to name a few matters that warrant attention.

The Government cannot defend unpopular policies to justify raising funds for the NHS. Currently, seven million people are still on the waiting list.

There has been a bin strike in Birmingham for a few months and small businesses are feeling the heat due to the national insurance payments which in turn is likely to impact on jobs.

They promised safe streets, but knife crime is on the rise.

Labour wants more time to prove themselves because of the challenges they walked into after their election win, and the Conservative leader wants more time.

However, the public do not have more time, with the cost of living rising there is a danger we will have more doctors on strike, more pensioners dying and even bigger problems than what we had when the Conservatives were in power.

Political pundits say Reform will strengthen their base but not long ago they were a one-issue political party, the Brexit Party.

The Lib Dems did well but it would be nice if they give the Labour council in Leeds a run for their money because if they were up to the job, Leeds City Council would not be wasting £14m on road works by the ring road near the Lawnswood roundabout. They have embarked on road alterations which the people of Leeds do not want. Pair this step with parking in our local recreational parks, the mind boggles.

The Labour party is lacking respect for the people that voted for them, not just nationally but locally, and that does not bode well for the future.

Reform is not the answer and we need strong and responsible political parties to do the right thing by the public.

Time will tell if Reform can prove themselves better than the established Conservatives, but if Tory members do not get their act together, the status quo of the two main parties of Labour and Conservatives may end sooner than we think.

These recent local elections heralded the end of a two-party system which has seen the conservatives win a solid landslide under Boris Johnson and lose abysmally the following term.

I believe that The Conservative party and the country would likely be better served with a strong leader like James Cleverly. Politics at local level and national level is serious business we simply cannot afford to have another four years wasted with political leaders making excuses.

Speaking of purpose, I found the public display of Prince Harry’s perception of his victimisation inappropriate when there are so many people in this country whose voice needs more air space.

Yet, the BBC wasted licence payers’ money by interviewing him. Prince Harry may benefit from advice and from coaching from his aunt, the Princess Royal on what it means to serve one’s country in a subtle and quiet manner.

All families have their problems and not being understood is common.

Contrast this with the VE day celebrations which paid tribute to Second World War veterans. Those who recall those years will say they simply did their duty.

These people left a legacy and we all, including Prince Harry can do our bit in service.

The saying that ‘a society grows great when men plant trees in whose shade they shall never sit’ is very apt.