Kevin Sinfield’s can-do spirit embodies Queen’s Birthday Honours – The Yorkshire Post says

IT is often invidious to name-check individuals on the day of the Queen’s Birthday Honours when every recipient has contributed so much to their community, the advancement of society and also Team Yorkshire.

By YP Comment
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 5:50 am
Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow at Headingley.

This county would certainly be a diminished one without the humanity and endeavour of the dozens of people, from all walks of life, whose commitment, and sacrifice in some extraordinary cases, has received a Royal seal of approval today.

In their own spheres, they have all gone the extra mile – just like Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield who receives an OBE after running seven marathons on successive days last winter in the wake of his much-loved team-mate Rob Burrow being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

This extraordinary effort raised £2m for research into the illness and epitomises this region’s famed can-do spirit as Sinfield, and so many others, continue to lead by example. We salute them all.

Kevin Sinfield (right) with Rob Burrow during last year's marathon challenge.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.

Yorkshire PostKevin Sinfield