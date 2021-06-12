Kevin Sinfield’s can-do spirit embodies Queen’s Birthday Honours – The Yorkshire Post says

Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow at Headingley.

This county would certainly be a diminished one without the humanity and endeavour of the dozens of people, from all walks of life, whose commitment, and sacrifice in some extraordinary cases, has received a Royal seal of approval today.

In their own spheres, they have all gone the extra mile – just like Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield who receives an OBE after running seven marathons on successive days last winter in the wake of his much-loved team-mate Rob Burrow being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

This extraordinary effort raised £2m for research into the illness and epitomises this region’s famed can-do spirit as Sinfield, and so many others, continue to lead by example. We salute them all.

Kevin Sinfield (right) with Rob Burrow during last year's marathon challenge.