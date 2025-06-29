Known domestic abusers should not have contact with their children - Josh Fenton-Glynn & Marie Tidball

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boy’s mum stepped into the space in front of that fist and pushed her son out of the way.

The full force of that fist hit her so hard that she was spun around and fell down the stairs bruising her arms, legs and back.

From the top of the stairs the child’s father shouted to his son: “look what you made me do”.

Domestic abuse survivor Claire Throssell pictured with an photograph of her sons Paul and Jack. PIC: Simon Hulme

The boys’ mother left her husband, taking the children with her. Social services were aware, and that same father made statements that he was capable of killing.

Then imagine a situation where; despite knowing all of this, a family court permitted the father of those two boys five hours unsupervised contact per week.

Marie Tidball’s constituent Claire Throssell does not need to imagine this nightmare. She and her two sons, Jack and Paul Sykes, lived it.

On a two-hour contact visit, permitted by the family court and allowed to go ahead by the Children and Family Court Advisory and Support Service (CAFCASS), Jack and Paul were locked in the attic by their father.

Using gasoline their dad set multiple fires alight across their home. Paul, aged just nine, died at the scene after his elder brother tried to save him, and Jack, aged 12, died later in hospital. The father also killed himself in the blaze.

Marie Tidball MP told this story in her speech last month as the Victims and Courts Bill started its journey through Parliament. Over a decade after Jack and Paul’s deaths, we wish their story was unique. But it’s not.

The charity Women’s Aid has identified 48 deaths where abusive parents were given access to their children by the courts, despite a risk of abuse being identified.

In the nine months from April 2024, an estimated 49 per cent to 62 per cent of private law Children Act cases that Cafcass received, involving over 40,000 children, will have experienced domestic abuse.

Parents have legal rights over their children and with that comes responsibilities.

We must love, nourish, teach and protect them and provide a home where they are safe.

These things are usually given without question and result in a secure and loving parent-child relationship.

But not all parents have these instincts, sadly some are abusive. And where that happens, we need the state to protect those children.

There must be urgent reform of presumption of parental involvement in child arrangements, known as presumption of contact in law, on the basis of evidence, principle, and to ensure children’s voices are at the heart of our family courts.

This government has committed to halving violence against women and girls over the next decade.

We believe reforming the family court system and ending the presumption of contact would significantly contribute towards this.

For both of us this campaign started with heartbreaking letters from constituents who the family courts had rendered powerless to protect their children from further abuse.

And the more we have done, the more heartbreak we have come across.

It is beyond belief that women, often suffering from post-traumatic stress after being abused themselves, are forced to take their children to contact with their abusers.

Each time the door closes these parents – usually mothers - do not know if their children are safe and worry until, hopefully, they are reunited with their children again.

This month marks the fifth anniversary of the Harm Review - published in 2020 by the Ministry of Justice’s expert Harm Panel. It made clear that the presumption should not remain in its present form.

It is time to overhaul our family courts system in the name of Jack and Paul, and all other children who have been exposed to abuse on a regular basis.

And in the name of all women - and men - who are forced to close the door and leave their children with domestic abusers who have victimised them in the past, knowing they are leaving a child at risk.

This is why we are calling on the government to amend the Victims and Courts Bill currently going through Parliament.

To protect children the UK must follow other countries including Australia and ensure that family courts consider abuse before presuming contact with a parent is in the best interests of a child.

So no more towns like Marie’s are left to grieve the way her hometown was.