Labour cannot afford inaction when it comes to delivering for the North
As the pollster Luke Tryl points out, the “politics of can’t” leave Labour in a very dangerous place.
He said: “If the Government wants to effectively challenge Reform policies, the worst approach is to say 'we can't do them'.
“Instead, set out why your alternative is better and make the positive case for things you might believe.”
This is where the North could be the kingmaker at the next General Election. The reason why there’s a clamour for Andy Burnham to become the next Labour leader is because he is seen as someone who delivers here in the North.
Burnham is not a by-product of some parochial enclave in the North. The Labour leadership need only look at how Manchester has become an internationally renowned city. And few would deny that Burnham has played his part in this. All the Labour Mayors in Yorkshire are clear that the Government has to do much more and much faster for the region.
What it needs is real meaningful action. Investment that says the Government believes in the North’s nascent potential. And Northern Powerhouse Rail is fast becoming a litmus test for the Government. By all means exercise caution so that costs are controlled but by no means can it get away ditching the project.
There's a good reason why Labour MPs, Mayors and councillors across the North are increasingly nervous. A recent YouGov poll suggests that if a General Election was to be held now, Reform would sweep into Downing Street. That is why inaction is not an option.