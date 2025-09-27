Labour cannot afford inaction when it comes to delivering for the North

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 27th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Sir Keir Starmer has never been more vulnerable than he is heading into this year’s Labour party conference. On the one side, there is the march of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, sweeping up disaffected voters. On the other hand, the PM faces a challenge from unhappy MPs in his own ranks.

As the pollster Luke Tryl points out, the “politics of can’t” leave Labour in a very dangerous place.

He said: “If the Government wants to effectively challenge Reform policies, the worst approach is to say 'we can't do them'.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Instead, set out why your alternative is better and make the positive case for things you might believe.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers a speech to the Global Progress Action Summit. PIC: Niklas Halle'n/PA Wireplaceholder image
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers a speech to the Global Progress Action Summit. PIC: Niklas Halle'n/PA Wire

This is where the North could be the kingmaker at the next General Election. The reason why there’s a clamour for Andy Burnham to become the next Labour leader is because he is seen as someone who delivers here in the North.

Burnham is not a by-product of some parochial enclave in the North. The Labour leadership need only look at how Manchester has become an internationally renowned city. And few would deny that Burnham has played his part in this. All the Labour Mayors in Yorkshire are clear that the Government has to do much more and much faster for the region.

What it needs is real meaningful action. Investment that says the Government believes in the North’s nascent potential. And Northern Powerhouse Rail is fast becoming a litmus test for the Government. By all means exercise caution so that costs are controlled but by no means can it get away ditching the project.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There's a good reason why Labour MPs, Mayors and councillors across the North are increasingly nervous. A recent YouGov poll suggests that if a General Election was to be held now, Reform would sweep into Downing Street. That is why inaction is not an option.

Related topics:LabourKeir StarmerNorthNigel FarageAndy BurnhamReform UKGovernmentMPs
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice