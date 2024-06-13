Labour energy plans will ensure security and prosperity for Yorkshire - Ed Miliband

Labour has a plan for energy independence, to cut bills for good by investing in clean homegrown energy.

The benefits will be felt right across Yorkshire.

As a first step we will set up Great British Energy, a new publicly owned energy company, to kickstart our national mission for clean power and turn the page on the cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ed Miliband is shadow secretary of state for energy security and net zero. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Our mission will reindustrialise Yorkshire and the Humber, creating 71,000 good jobs across the region, as part of the biggest investment in clean energy in British history.

These jobs will be well-paid and secure - with low carbon jobs paying wages 23 per cent higher than the regional average, overcoming years of wage stagnation under the Tories.

Great British Energy will invest in clean energy like marine power and green hydrogen in Yorkshire, as well as build over a thousand local power projects, putting profits back into the pockets of local communities rather than going to shareholders overseas.

We want the future to be made in Yorkshire. Labour’s National Wealth Fund will invest in decarbonising industry in places like the Humber, while our plan for steel will mean protecting thousands of good, clean steel jobs in areas like Sheffield, Scunthorpe and Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And never again should working people pay the price for Tory failure to insulate our homes.

Working hand in glove with Labour mayors like Tracy Brabin, Oliver Coppard and David Skaith, our Warm Homes Plan will help to upgrade 498,000 cold, draughty homes in the region, creating good jobs for plumbers, fitters and electricians and slashing fuel poverty across the region.

Over the last few years the Conservatives have stood by while oil and gas giants make record profits and families face soaring bills.

Our plans will be partly funded by a proper windfall tax on those oil and gas companies, so they pay their fair share and we can invest across the country and right here in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This historic investment in working people and their communities will cut bills, boost energy security and end the doom-loop of low growth, high taxes and crumbling public services we’ve seen under 14 years of the Conservatives.

After years of jobs and investment going overseas, Labour will mobilise the skills and talents of the British people to rebuild our industrial strength and bring opportunities back to our shores.

At this election there is an opportunity to get the country back on track. Only a vote for Labour can deliver the change Yorkshire needs.