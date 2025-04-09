Labour has shifted the goalposts on local grooming gangs inquiries: The Yorkshire Post says

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 9th Apr 2025, 13:34 BST
After Elon Musk thrust the issue of UK grooming gangs into the spotlight, in January Home Secretary Yvette Cooper rejected political pressure for a statutory national inquiry for an alternative approach involving a set of local reviews.

But there are growing question marks over Labour’s approach.

Ms Cooper announced in January that Tom Crowther KC would work with the Government develop a framework for local inquiries, including one in Oldham and up to four other pilot areas, with £5m of funding provided.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But not only have the locations of the four other areas yet to be announced, Mr Crowther has revealed he has essentially been cut out of the process of designing the framework which is due to be published next month.

Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips has faced criticism over the Government's approach to local grooming gang inquiries. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA WireSafeguarding Minister Jess Phillips has faced criticism over the Government's approach to local grooming gang inquiries. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips has faced criticism over the Government's approach to local grooming gang inquiries. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

However safeguarding minister Jess Phillips has already revealed that following feedback from local councils, the £5m funding will cover not just independent local inquiries but also “more bespoke work, including local victims’ panels or locally led audits of the handling of historical cases”.

Conservative frontbencher Katie Lam rightly pointed out that this “opt in” model essentially allows councils who don’t want an inquiry to avoid one.

Indeed, Conservative MP Robbie Moore, who has long called for such an inquiry in Bradford, says he is “infuriated” by Labour’s approach and asked “Why are this Government letting the very councils that failed victims decide whether they want to be investigated?”

Government ministers may deny their original plans have been watered down, but it is clear that they have shifted the goalposts in a way likely to anger many victims.

Related topics:Yvette CooperRobbie MooreLabourElon MuskYorkshire PostGovernment ministersGovernment

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice