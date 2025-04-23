Labour is determined to continue the Tory war on the poor, disabled and sick with benefit cuts - Dr Dylan Murphy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PIP is a non-means tested benefit to help people with the extra cost of being disabled.

The Government has made the disingenuous claim that the cuts are essential to help disabled people get back into the workplace. This ignores the fact that over a million workers claim PIP, many find this payment essential to keep them in work. If these cuts come into operation, it will have the inverse effect of forcing many disabled workers from the workplace.

In 2024 the UN Disability Committee stated that the UK was in violation of international law in relation to its duty to provide a level of social protection for disabled people to ensure an adequate standard of living. Then, in February 2025, the UN Committee on Economic Rights issued a report which criticised the UK government for its failure to address poverty and social inequality in the UK.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivering his keynote speech during the Labour Party Conference. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

In numerous interviews justifying these cuts, Sir Keir Starmer and Reeves have used rhetoric which demonises disabled people claiming benefits insinuating they are an undeserving burden on the UK economy. As the UN’s Disability Committee has pointed out, such rhetoric merely serves to increase hate crime against disabled people.

Making massive cuts to disability benefits is a political choice based on discredited neo-liberal philosophy. It ignores the wealth of evidence showing how spending on benefits is advantageous to the economy. Recent research by Pro Bono Economics and the anti-poverty group Z2K found that the economic value of providing benefits far outweighs the cost to the public purse.

Removing vital financial support for large numbers of disabled people will have a devastating impact on their lives. Already over 88 per cent of low income households on disability benefits can’t afford the basics: including food and energy costs.

You don’t have to have an economics degree to realise that driving the poorest sections of society further into poverty will increase the costs to an already struggling NHS and social services system. Not to mention the severe economic consequences for a country heavily reliant on consumer spending.

Of course, it does not have to be this way. Starmer could avoid any austerity measures by taxing the ever increasing wealth of the super rich, which has increased 31 times more than the bottom 99 per cent between 2010 and 2021.

Starmer could tell the Bank of England to stop its quantitative tightening (QT) programme, a programme selling government bonds bought in 2008 and 2020 at a loss. A recent report by the New Economics Foundation states that since 2022 losses on these bond sales have already cost the Treasury £45bn. Its research further estimates that stopping the active sale of bonds could save over £13.5bn a year. In February the Office of National Statistics estimated that QT losses together with interest paid to commercial banks will cost the Treasury over £150bn by 2030.

So there you have it. We have a Labour government happy to drive millions on the breadline further into poverty in pursuit of an ideology committed to exacerbating massive social and economic inequalities. This heartless and dogmatic course of action will not only cause unnecessary suffering and death, but also further weaken our fragile economy.