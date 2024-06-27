Labour is key to farm sustainability so how do we develop a sustainable workforce? - Paul Harris

The hours that farm employees are expected to work are unsustainable - it’s too exhausting - so how do we produce a sustainable workforce?

There are two areas which need addressing before farms can ensure sustainability. These areas are working conditions and working hours, which includes our approach to health and safety - if you’re going to attract people into the industry and keep them, then you have to be serious about decent, safe working conditions.

Firstly, we must move away from expecting people to work for 10 days before they get two days off. It’s impossible to sustain top performance for 10 days in a row when you’re working 10 hours a day – it’s 100 hours of work before you get a proper rest.

A saleswoman trying to sell a new tractor to a farmer.

And we now have to be less reliant on overseas workers, who were almost used as an excuse to not improve and modernise our approaches – that’s no longer an option.

And the solution involves investment. Get a working toilet, a decent staff room, pay attention to the conditions staff are working in, have a focus on health and safety and then consider working hours.

It might also involve investing in part-time workers - taking on unskilled part-time workers can help to alleviate some of the pressure.

Farmers could employ more local staff who can cover one or two shifts a week, which allows the full-time staff to work for no more than five days before getting a couple of days off.

By getting local people to potentially come and work the odd shift, maybe from outside of farming, then all you have to do is train them on the basics – they don’t have to be as trained as everyone else. This can work particularly well with dairy farming, training people how to milk.

Retaining staff is important for ensuring a sustainable business and achieving business goals, so you’re not wasting time and resources hiring and firing staff.

Employing the right person from the beginning can help to reach those sustainability goals – at REAL Success we provide help every step of the way.

We are a ‘people life-cycle’ business providing recruitment services and people development support, primarily to the agriculture sector in the UK.

REAL Success focuses entirely on recruiting, developing, and retaining people. Its offerings include a comprehensive staff recruitment service, practical HR and employment advice, succession planning, team development, and leadership and management training.

We work closely with Down to Earth host – Grosvenor Farms - on the development of its team. The event will take place on July 3 and we have a stand there, so make sure to pop by and get any questions about staff answered by our team of experts.