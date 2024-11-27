Labour needs a strategic plan for combating Islamophobia and rebuilding trust - Ali Amla

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This experience really showed me that almost nothing has changed since my own childhood, facing racist attacks, which morphed into Islamophobic violence.

Family members recall the horrendous racism they faced, National Front and Combat 18 marching through our neighbourhood and women's hijabs and niqabs ripped off. The racist riots in the summer were based on conspiracy theories that are Islamophobic and anti-immigrant.

Islamophobia has worsened in the aftermath of conflict in the Middle East. Tell Mama has reported the highest levels of anti-Muslim hate crimes in over a decade. Despite Muslims making up just 6.5 per cent of the UK population, 38 per cent of all religious hate crimes are anti-Muslim. Meanwhile, seven out of 10 Muslims in the UK have faced Islamophobia in the workplace.

'Despite Muslims making up just 6.5 per cent of the UK population, 38 per cent of all religious hate crimes are anti-Muslim'. PIC: PA/PA Wire

The Runnymede Trust was the first to bring the term Islamophobia into the mainstream. They defined Islamophobia as “the shorthand way of referring to dread or hatred of Islam – and therefore, to fear or dislike all or most Muslims”.

This is a good starting point for understanding the issue, but it is too broad a definition that doesn’t capture the racialised specificities of Islamophobia. This is a problem that has continued to persist despite the multiple different definitions of Islamophobia that have been put forward.

There have been similar issues with the 2010 Equality Act, which does not define Islamophobia but “protects people from discrimination because of religion or religious or philosophical belief”. This does not provide sufficient protection. Islamophobia is intersectional, which sets it apart from other forms of religious hate. One of the specificities of Islamophobia is the racialised element to it. One example of this would be when “punish a Muslim day” letters were sent to Muslim institutions in 2018.

The issue with Islamophobia not being defined as a form of racism in law is that religious hate crime regulations are more “restrictive and difficult to convict under”. This means that cases of Islamaphobic hate crime may go unpunished.

The All Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims defines Islamophobia as “rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived ‘Muslimness’”. Unlike other definitions, this covers ‘both institutional and individual acts of discrimination’ as well as acknowledging the specific racialised elements of Islamophobia that set it apart. This definition provides greater protection through the existing legislation of the 2010 Equalities Act.

There are legitimate concerns about the blurring of the lines between religious hatred and valid criticisms of religion, which must be upheld in a democratic society. Muslims do not want to censor free speech, and free speech does not fundamentally go against the need to protect Muslim communities from Islamophobia.

While most major political parties – including Labour, the Liberal Democrats, and the Scottish Conservatives – supported this definition, the previous Conservative government declined to adopt it.

With the change of government, there is hope for change. However, this does not mean that Islamophobia, heightened by the events of October 7, disappears. Labour needs to have a strategic plan for combating Islamophobia.

The most important thing for the new Labour government to change the status quo is to work with Muslim communities to rebuild trust.