Labour risks losing council seats without urgent council funding reform - Steve Houghton

But for councils across Yorkshire, this transition must not mean that long-standing commitments are forgotten. Reforming council funding to deliver fairness and tackle regional inequality remains one of the most important long-term goals and it must not be allowed to fall away. If this agenda is sidelined, Labour risks handing Reform UK a foothold in the very communities it needs to win in next year’s local elections.

Angela Rayner made council funding reform one of her top priorities as the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government. Her commitment to equalising council funding – redistributing government grant funding from wealthier authorities in London and the South East, and towards more deprived areas in the Midlands and North - gave hope to Yorkshire councils like Barnsley, Wakefield and Doncaster. These are places that have borne the brunt of austerity and have been left behind by a broken funding system, despite Labour councils doing their best with the bad hand they have been dealt.

But her departure - along with Minister Jim McMahon, who has done a tremendous job in pushing forward the agenda within government - has left our members worried that the reforms could be watered down and that councils across Yorkshire will again be left in a perilous state of finances.

Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Steve Reed arrives for a Cabinet meeting. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

The reshuffle must not derail the progress we’ve made. Instead, it should be a moment to reaffirm the government’s commitment to fairness, funding equalisation and empowering local authorities to deliver real change. Currently, the local government funding system reforms are going through a consultation period. While this is a valuable process to ensure the right funding formulas are in place, it is also the time of maximum risk. London councils and other authorities are already lobbying hard to protect their current allocations. With the Budget just months away, there will be calls to cut council funding and reduce public spending to balance the books.

That would be catastrophic for Labour across Yorkshire at next year’s local elections. The region has faced some of the deepest funding cuts in the country. Between 2015 and 2023, central government funding to 13 local authorities in Yorkshire fell by £945m in real terms. Reforming local government finance – to target money to places most in need - is a long-overdue chance to address the growing economic inequality between regions.

This policy debate goes to the heart of our country’s social and economic fabric. Up and down the country Labour councils have continued to do their best despite their financial situations. Now is the time to give them the support they so badly need. The funding will give local councils the support they need to make significant investments and point to tangible benefits they have created for voters by the time of the next election.

As Chair of SIGOMA and Leader of Barnsley Council, I am representing councils across Yorkshire and fighting for my own seat at the next election. I must be clear: there will be dire political consequences if these reforms are not delivered. Reform UK is breathing down our necks in seats across Yorkshire and the Red Wall. Their appeal is growing, not because they offer credible solutions, but because they exploit the frustration of communities who feel abandoned. They speak to people’s anger, but they have no coherent plan for how to fix the broken funding system or deliver the services our residents rely on. If Labour fails to act, it will be seen as yet another broken promise and voters will turn elsewhere.

We must show what happens when the government supports local councils: safer streets, stronger local economies, and better public services. These are the tangible changes people want to see.

There are encouraging signs from the new leadership team. Steve Reed, now Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, has previously acknowledged that the rise of Reform UK is a symptom of broken trust between government and communities and has committed to restoring that trust through meaningful reform. Minister Alison McGovern understands the challenges facing local authorities, particularly in deprived areas, and has backed plans to consolidate fragmented funding pots into more flexible, needs-based allocation. Both have expressed the willingness to continue putting reforming local government finance as a central focus of Labour’s long-term goals.

We are at a crossroads. Reforming local government finance is not just good policy, it’s essential politics. If we fail to act now, we risk deepening the divide between regions, losing the trust of voters, and missing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rebuild our communities.