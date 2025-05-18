Labour would be unwise to ignore concerns over disability benefits cuts

The Labour party is headed towards another iceberg with its proposed cuts to disability benefits. While the welfare bill needs to be reduced, the Government needs to do so in a compassionate manner that does not pull the rug from underneath the most vulnerable.

Labour is yet to convince many communities that its proposals will help people get back on their feet while reducing the welfare bill.

The fact that the Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s own local Labour party is demanding that she abandon her plans to cut disability benefits should ring alarm bells not just for the Leeds West and Pudsey MP but also for many other MPs across the region.

The Leeds West and Pudsey Constituency Labour Party (CLP), which campaigned to return Ms Reeves to Parliament in the general election as its local MP, has agreed to write to her “as soon as possible” to make clear it does not support the cuts.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. PIC: Ben Whitley/PA Wire

The message from voters was very clear at the local elections. The brand of change that the Labour Government has so far delivered is not to their taste.

That is why the Government appears to be at risk of facing a major rebellion from its backbenchers over the plans.

It would be remiss to overlook the situation that the Government inherited but it needs to be careful as to how it deals with these problems. Alienating voters and even party members would be unwise.

The Chancellor said: “I don’t think anybody, including Labour MPs and members, think that the current welfare system created by the Conservative Party is working today.”