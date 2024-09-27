Labour’s focus should be on building communities not just more house building

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 27th Sep 2024, 11:45 BST
Labour’s drive to build more homes is understandable given the housing crisis currently enveloping the country. The previous government simply did not do enough when it came to housebuilding.

However, as the survey from the County Councils Network (CCN) shows, the enthusiasm for house building needs to be tempered with a sensitive approach to the concerns of local areas.

The CCN says that the reforms are being undertaken in the wrong manner and that the Government should first re-introduce strategic planning, bringing all councils together in specific counties to plan for housing across a bigger area.

It’s easy to dismiss all concerns as nimbyism but it’s about more than just building more houses. It’s about the whole infrastructure around new developments.

Houses under construction on a housing development. PIC: Andrew Matthews/PA WireHouses under construction on a housing development. PIC: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
The vast majority of county and unitary councils do support nationally set targets but nine in ten authorities surveyed believe these new targets for their areas are excessive.

Councils say they have a chronic lack of infrastructure to cope with a dramatic increase in housing. More housing means greater strain on local roads, schools and services.

When certain areas of the country are already suffering from dental deserts, oversubscribed schools and heavy traffic, the concerns of these councils are more than justified. There is also the creaking water infrastructure that has left many communities angered by increased sewage discharge.

That does not mean that the Government needs to water down its ambitions when it comes to house building. Rather there needs to be a lot more about how new developments will be backed with appropriate infrastructure. The Government needs to prioritise building communities and not just putting up houses.

