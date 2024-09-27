Labour’s focus should be on building communities not just more house building

Labour’s drive to build more homes is understandable given the housing crisis currently enveloping the country. The previous government simply did not do enough when it came to housebuilding.

However, as the survey from the County Councils Network (CCN) shows, the enthusiasm for house building needs to be tempered with a sensitive approach to the concerns of local areas.

The CCN says that the reforms are being undertaken in the wrong manner and that the Government should first re-introduce strategic planning, bringing all councils together in specific counties to plan for housing across a bigger area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s easy to dismiss all concerns as nimbyism but it’s about more than just building more houses. It’s about the whole infrastructure around new developments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Houses under construction on a housing development. PIC: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The vast majority of county and unitary councils do support nationally set targets but nine in ten authorities surveyed believe these new targets for their areas are excessive.

Councils say they have a chronic lack of infrastructure to cope with a dramatic increase in housing. More housing means greater strain on local roads, schools and services.

When certain areas of the country are already suffering from dental deserts, oversubscribed schools and heavy traffic, the concerns of these councils are more than justified. There is also the creaking water infrastructure that has left many communities angered by increased sewage discharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad