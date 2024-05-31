Labour’s internal war is an unedifying spectacle that voters will take a dim view of

However, if the leader and his allies are going to settle old scores with factions of the party that they don’t agree with then it will only distract from the task at hand - convincing ordinary voters that Labour is the best option for them.

The furore around Diane Abbott’s treatment is distracting from the campaign pledges Sir Keir is trying to push.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Labour’s plans for tackling the crisis in the NHS should have been the major talking point earlier this week, it was the status over Diane Abbott’s whip that was under the greatest scrutiny.

Sir Keir Starmer speaks at the launch of Labour's six steps for change in Wales. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Yesterday the Labour leader was out in Wales trying to shore up the vote there but once again candidate selection and the internal war in the Labour party dominated headlines.

This is the sort of internecine strife that has put many people off the Tory party and voters will take a dim view of Labour’s own factional war. It is an unedifying spectacle.

A lot of people won’t agree with Diane Abbott’s politics and there’s a conversation to be had over whether she can fit in with this iteration of the party without causing the leadership trouble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad