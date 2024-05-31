Labour’s internal war is an unedifying spectacle that voters will take a dim view of
However, if the leader and his allies are going to settle old scores with factions of the party that they don’t agree with then it will only distract from the task at hand - convincing ordinary voters that Labour is the best option for them.
The furore around Diane Abbott’s treatment is distracting from the campaign pledges Sir Keir is trying to push.
When Labour’s plans for tackling the crisis in the NHS should have been the major talking point earlier this week, it was the status over Diane Abbott’s whip that was under the greatest scrutiny.
Yesterday the Labour leader was out in Wales trying to shore up the vote there but once again candidate selection and the internal war in the Labour party dominated headlines.
This is the sort of internecine strife that has put many people off the Tory party and voters will take a dim view of Labour’s own factional war. It is an unedifying spectacle.
A lot of people won’t agree with Diane Abbott’s politics and there’s a conversation to be had over whether she can fit in with this iteration of the party without causing the leadership trouble.
But to show her a complete lack of respect and not coming clean with the public about the status of her whip, raises the question as to whether this is what is in store for the country. There is still a lot to play for in this election, Sir Keir can ill-afford to alienate voters on eitehr side of the spectrum.
