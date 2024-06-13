Labour’s manifesto doesn’t read like one from a party that is about to win a majority

Labour revealed its manifesto and even though it looks like the party is set to win a huge majority at the general election, there was a feeling that it lacked the ambition needed to transform the country.

To a certain extent it is understandable. Labour needs to exercise caution. Voters will give failed promises short shrift as the Tories are finding out after securing a majority just under five years ago.

Some of the pledges do seek to address the issues currently blighting the country such as the shortage in housing. Labour said it would build 1.5 million new homes over the next parliament. All well and good but there has been a shortage of skills required by the housebuilding sector.

Labour also pledged to “get the NHS back on its feet” by cutting waiting times, creating thousands of extra appointments and reforming dentistry. It pledged 40,000 more appointments each week, during evenings and weekends, paid for by “cracking down on tax avoidance and non-dom loopholes”.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer launches his party's manifesto at Co-op HQ in Manchester. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

However, it is clear that the only way to tackle the crisis in the NHS is by taking a holistic view of health and social care in this country.

And without a proper functioning social care system, the NHS will continue to eat up funds and resources.

Therefore it is good to see that Labour’s manifesto promises a programme of reform to create a National Care Service. But there is a lack of an urgent timetable to deliver reforms. If Labour does, as expected, secure a huge majority, then it has no excuse for not pressing ahead with reforms quickly and establishing a National Care Service over the course of the next parliament.