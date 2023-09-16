All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Labour’s on the wrong track if it’s thinking of curtailing HS2 - The Yorkshire Post says

The closer we edge to a General Election and the more the region hears from the Labour Party, the more questionable it is that the Opposition has the appetite to deliver transformational change for Yorkshire.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 16th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

Labour has already got cold feet over fiscal devolution. And now it seems as if it too could row back on promises to deliver HS2 in full amidst concerns over rising costs. Previously, Shadow Transport Secretary Louise Haigh had promised to build HS2 “in full”. But she did not repeat that pledge this week.

The party risks falling into the same trap as the Government has when it comes to implementing HS2. Detractors of the project have long argued about the cost of HS2 but further delays are only going to make it more expensive to deliver. That is if HS2 ever makes its way up to the region in any meaningful way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The question people in Yorkshire are going to ask is what is so different about the Labour Party compared to the Tories?

Most Popular
An early representation of what the new HS2 trains could look like. PIC: HS2/PA WireAn early representation of what the new HS2 trains could look like. PIC: HS2/PA Wire
An early representation of what the new HS2 trains could look like. PIC: HS2/PA Wire

So far its by-election successes have come off the back of voter apathy amongst core Conservative voters. It still needs to win over these voters. Failure to do so could come back to haunt it at the General Election.

Regional mayors have already outlined why HS2 is needed in the North. They have been equally vociferous when it comes to Northern Powerhouse Rail.

The Labour Party has a simple choice. Does it want to be seen as the London-centric party that doesn’t understand communities north of the Watford Gap?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This comes off the back of Downing Street’s refusal to guarantee that HS2 would run to Manchester as planned. People in Yorkshire can be forgiven for thinking that both the major political parties are the same.

Related topics:LabourHS2YorkshireYorkshire PostOppositionLouise HaighGovernmentPeople