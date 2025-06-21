Labour’s VAT on private schools is an own goal and simply the politics of envy - Sarah Todd

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a sentiment first shared when the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves rang the death knell for traditional family farms with her evil inheritance tax.

Yes, there were loopholes to be undone - those high wealth investors with no connection to agriculture buying up land to shield from taxes behind it - but she seemed to pull the rope on the rural class with the zeal of the green-eyed monster.

It was Socrates who described envy as the ‘ulcer of the soul’ and the repercussions of this new Labour Government’s affliction is going to be felt for generations to come.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson during a visit to a school in Essex. PIC: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

Reading up on envious feelings, they often occur when we perceive others to possess something - such as material wealth, success, talent, or personal qualities - that we desire for ourselves.

Now this could easily be applied to the wealth, on paper, involved in farming. The term asset rich but cash poor really is the most accurate way to describe generational family farms. Yes, if they sold up today’s inflated land and property prices would bring in a pretty penny, but mostly that doesn’t happen. Rather like the monarchy, grass-roots farmers see themselves more as custodians. A temporary tenure until the next in line takes over the reins, withdrawing as little out of the business for living expenses as humanely possible. A point that unfortunately farming has failed to articulate very well is that the industry does already pay taxes on its earnings.

Since last summer’s general election it can feel like a war is being waged on aspiration.

Where are the political leaders encouraging us to start businesses, get on the housing ladder, save for a rainy day or our children’s education and put aside something for old age?

Former Prime Minister John Major often reflected on the Labour party.

“I grew up with it,” he said. “I know the envy - and, yes, the spite - that so often motivates it.

“Labour's vision is clear. It goes as follows. If it is successful - tax it, penalise it, control it, nationalise it.

“Labour don't trust the people with their own money, with their own choices, with their own future.”

Sir John hailed from a circus family and looking back on those quotes it’s impossible not to wonder whether he had spent time in the fortune teller’s tent.

Labour’s determination to introduce VAT on private school fees as soon as it entered the corridors of power was - like the tax on the farming families they ignorantly think of as all huntin’, shootin’ landed gentry - was a sop to the hard-left of the party. You know the ones; loathing ambition, success and ultimately people’s right to choose.

There is no rhyme nor reason for it and what will happen, as those parents who can’t afford any VAT-related spike in fees switch their children over to the state sector, is even bigger class sizes and drains on resources. Nothing short of an own goal, motivated by bitterness and, keeping to the theme, envy. What harm were these private schools doing, educating hundreds of thousands of children at no cost to the taxpayer?

A heartfelt statement was issued last Friday by the chairman of the board of governors at Queen Margaret’s School, near York, saying it will close its doors at the end of the summer term on July 5. The news hit the national newspapers, with the official announcement stating the girls’ school had been “unable to withstand mounting financial pressures” following the introduction of VAT on school fees.

Our daughter used to dream of attending a boarding school but, however many of Enid Blyton’s Malory Towers tales she read, her parents couldn’t quite make the pillow fights and midnight feasts come true.

Instead, sometimes it felt like a full-time job kicking the state system up the proverbial backside.

Her best friend from those school days is now qualified as a doctor. It didn’t happen by accident. It was parent power that got her through, making sure she put the extra hours of learning in as well as having the broad range of out-of-school interests that universities are looking for.

Far too many young people who go on to achieve success in later life do so in spite of their state education, not because of it. Surely shortfalls need putting right before pulling the plug on those families trying to do the best for their children by scraping together enough money to pay.

Instead of chips on shoulders about sectors of society such as farmers and those who pay for private schools our political leaders time would surely be better spent focusing their energies on those sitting on their backsides staring slack-jawed down at their mobile phones rather than looking upwards and aspiring for their own futures or their children’s.

Working hard for a slice of the cake (bought and paid for) rather than being satisfied with unearned crumbs is nothing to be ashamed of.

Being successful, whether working 365 days a year running a family farm or other small business or climbing the career ladder, doesn’t deserve to be frowned upon.

As French novelist and playwright Honoré de Balzac said: “Envy is the most stupid of vices, for there is no single advantage to be gained from it.”