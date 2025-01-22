Labour’s war on the countryside continues following increases in firearms licensing fees - Sarah Todd

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not content with potentially signing the death warrant on generations-old family farms with its sweeping changes to inheritance tax relief, the Home Office has published its new fee structure, due to come into effect from February 5, for firearms licensing, with increases varying between 111 per cent and 157 per cent on current fees.

The new fee structure, announced by our new Government without prior warning, will see a firearms certificate grant surge from £88 to £198, constituting a 125 per cent increase, while a shotgun renewal certificate will jump from £49 to £126, or 157 per cent.

The British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) declared the fee increases outrageous, warning that the changes would “alienate yet another rural constituency”.

Tractors lined up as farmers take part in a protest over the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules outside the Oxford Farming Conference. PIC: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The fees do not amount to big money and it is unlikely the increases will prevent anybody from taking out or keeping their gun licence, but it is hard not to take the move as yet another kick in the teeth for the countryside.

This correspondent has a growing feeling that Sir Keir Starmer and his metropolitan elite chums are out to get those of us from farming and traditional rural backgrounds. Sometimes it seems they would much rather be cosying up to those coming over illegally on boats than anybody with a whiff of the farmyard about them.

The boss of Fakenham Racecourse gets it, offering free entry to anyone arriving for a recent race meeting in a tractor.

David Hunter, clerk of the Norfolk racecourse, hopes his recent gesture highlighted his belief that it is not just farming, but associated businesses, that will suffer financially because of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ raid on farming’s coffers.

All credit also to the growing number of councils across the UK who are joining the revolt against the IHT changes, with 30 town halls now openly opposing the family farm tax policy.

If it’s not overturned, it will open the floodgates for yet more attacks on the rural way of life. People who know nowt won’t be able to help themselves from telling countryside folk what they should or shouldn’t be doing. Heaven knows what will be next. Maybe riding horses - it will violate their rights - shearing sheep or goodness knows what other rubbish.

But back to those local authorities, what tremendous scenes outside Beverley County Hall in the East Riding, where around 100 tractors descended on a meeting of councillors prior to a vote which saw them pass a motion declaring opposition to the farm tax.

So good to see normal, hard-working types in their boilersuits and flat caps among the press coverage from the day. It’s easy to sneer at public relations exercises (there is nobody worse than yours truly) but it is so important for the future of agriculture and related industries for farmers not to come across as landed gentry Hooray Henry types.

The majority aren’t, but for some reason broadcasters such as the BBC always seem to be interviewing those with plummy accents or dressed like they are lunching with the Queen during the Cheltenham Festival.

It shouldn’t matter, but it very much does. There are certain large-scale farms - run by accountants - that were overdue having their wings clipped. It is vital the industry unites behind genuine small to medium-sized family farms. Think clarty wellies rather than suede shoes.

As an aside, the Countryside Alliance’s Mo Metcalf-Fisher summed what this reporter is floundering around to articulate, with: "It is bizarre that Labour would pursue a long battle with the countryside, particularly when the general public are so overwhelmingly supportive of farmers and opposed to this policy."

Sticking to this week’s rural theme, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society newsletter was posted through the letterbox this week, signalling the summer show season not so far around the corner.

Writing the show days on the kitchen calendar always gives a feeling of something to look forward to in the dark days of winter. More than perhaps any other year – apart from when shows had to be cancelled because of foot and mouth and Covid – the rural community needs these opportunities to get together.

Talking of foot and mouth disease (FMD), our leaders need to wake up and crack down on illegally imported meat in the wake of Germany’s current outbreak.