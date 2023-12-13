Lack of clarity on procurement value for money is a serious concern - The Yorkshire Post says
Despite promises from the Tories to cut down on public money being wasted over the past 13 years, it is evident from the latest House of Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report that there is still a long way to go on ensuring taxpayers get value for money.
The Government is unable to say whether the hundreds of billions of pounds it spends on procurement provides value for money.
The PAC criticised the “poor quality” of published data on Government contracts, saying the lack of information inhibited efforts to ensure value for money.
This is poor for any government promising to cut down on public money being wasted but it’s unforgivable for a party that has been in power for 13 years and overseen some of the deepest cuts to public spending in generations.
Cuts that have left councils on the precipice of financial ruin.
It isn’t a trifling figure when it comes to procurement either. In 2021-22, the Government spent £259bn procuring goods and services, with around £100bn of contracts awarded without a competition process.
As Dame Meg Hillier, the chairwoman of the committee, says: “The Government’s purchase of goods and services is equivalent to the cost of building multiple HS2 rail lines every year.”
The lack of clarity over value for money coupled with communications methods that are not auditable, needs serious scrutiny. Earlier this week, the PM himself said he couldn’t provide his Whatsapp messages to the Covid Inquiry.