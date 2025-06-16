Lack of clarity over Labour's plans to end asylum seeker hotels is dangerous: Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day after announcing the details of her spending review, Reeves had no clear answer on this, ducking the interviewer’s persistent interrogation and referring him to the Home Office, which would share details in due course, she insisted.

Meanwhile, the public is left hanging, with a vacuum where a clear way forward should be. Surely, if Reeves ever raises her head about the Westminster parapet, she must already know that this is a dangerous place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve been to towns and rural communities where the hint of a hotel or indeed, other accommodation being turned into temporary homes for asylum seekers has caused resentment, hostility and anti-social behaviour.

Riot police clashed with anti-migration protesters outside of the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, which was being used as an asylum hotel, in August last year (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Only a month ago, near me in Hoyland, a town in the Barnsley borough, a letter was posted through letterboxes claiming that an agreement had been made to accommodate up to 60 asylum seekers in apartments at Hoyland Town Hall, within weeks.

The claim was found to be false and roundly refuted in a public statement by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council, which had confirmed this with the Home Office. But that wasn’t before the rumour mill swirled on social media, in particular Facebook, and some extremely nasty things were said.

Hoyland, by the way, is about six miles from Manvers, where horrific riots broke out surrounding the Holiday Inn Express hotel last August, in the wake of the murder in Southport of three little girls by Axel Rudakubana, who is now serving life in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rumour and social media played its part in that tragic situation too. Rachel Reeves should know that lack of information is as dangerous as disinformation; it leads only to speculation, panic and worse.

So she must be compelled to refrain from passing the buck and be honest with the public about how her government is shaping up alternatives to hotels. After all, she promises that her plans to reform the asylum system will save £1bn a year. How will this be achieved?

In 2024, there were 108,138 asylum applications to the UK, with 84,231 main applicants and 23,907 dependants, according to the British Red Cross charity. This increase of 18 per cent in a year was the highest ever recorded. It represents a lot of people to find homes for in often-hostile communities.

Refugee charities have welcomed the end of hotels, saying that this kind of accommodation is “hugely expensive” and isolates asylum seekers from local communities, but are also urging the government to move faster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not being upfront hands an easy win to Reform UK, which will no doubt come up with some uncosted and divisive plan that will chime with its supporters. The party’s former chairman, Zia Yusuf, is already on record as vowing to use “every instrument of power” to resist housing people seeking asylum in areas where Reform UK now controls councils.

It looks weak, frankly, on the part of the government to make the decision to stop using hotels without coming up with a viable alternative. After all, ending the hotels arrangement was part of the Labour manifesto, so by now, the government have had plenty of time to weigh up other options.

The Conservatives spoke at one point about repurposing former military bases, but Labour have dismissed this, because such sites, like RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, are expensive to run and very isolated, away from local services such as doctors’ surgeries and schools. The controversial Bibby Stockholm barge contract ended in shame. And since then, tumbleweed on any feasible, pragmatic solution.

The Home Office is yet to provide further details on whether they would buy any new required sites or rent them, or to disclose which sites they are looking at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is reported that it has been exploring the use of so-called “medium-sized sites” for asylum seekers instead of hotels, including former student accommodation. They are also said to be working with local councils to try to house more people in flats and other accommodation within communities.

Home Office minister Dame Angela Eagle suggests empty tower blocks and former teacher-training colleges are being considered as alternatives.

All these ideas swirling about, but not one clear plan.

Of course, where to house asylum seekers is a contentious matter in any community and requires great sensitivity, not silence and obfuscation.