Lack of progress on local inquiries into grooming gangs is not acceptable

The lack of progress on developing local inquiries into child sexual exploitation (CSE) is simply not acceptable.

While the Government would have been given the benefit of the doubt at the start of the year, when the barrister tasked with the job to develop local inquiries has to ask “do you still want me?” there is clearly something amiss.

Back in January, the Government said that Tom Crowther KC would work in partnership with the Home Office on the issue but three months on there has been little progress. The key question is where is the detail on how locally-led inquiries will work?

The Home Secretary’s announcement for these inquiries came against the backdrop of great pressure from the Opposition and on social media with many calling on the Government for a national inquiry instead. While they may have gone quiet, that should not be used as an excuse to quietly water-down the pursuit of justice. The victims deserve justice and it is their voices that need to be at the centre of the approach to this issue.

Professor Alexis Jay, chair of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) giving evidence to the Home Affairs Committee. PIC: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

There are communities that still have the cloud of CSE hanging over them. The only way to ensure that they and more importantly the victims can look forward is by ensuring that no stone is left unturned in an attempt to establish how this scandal was allowed to take place.

Mr Crowther was the one who chaired the inquiry into child sex abuse in Telford. So when he asks whether he is still wanted, confidence in the Government on this issue will slip away fast.

The failings of the past will only be compounded if action is not taken swiftly.