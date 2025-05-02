Lack of transparency in the water industry has led to a house of cards awaiting collapse

The whole water industry is at risk of collapsing like a house of cards with firms warning about their financial health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Promises that were made when the case for privatisation was put forward in the late 1980s have failed to materialise.

The central tenet that privatisation would lead to investment in the water industry has been exposed. The privatisation of Yorkshire Water has led to less investment in infrastructure, with rate payers bills going primarily towards dividend payments and the associated debt repayments, according to a new report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With rates as they are, Yorkshire Water would have had £3.5bn to spare, after covering all operational costs, capital expenditure and taxes.

A household water tap. PIC: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

The report also goes on to say that for every £100 of Yorkshire Water’s capital expenditure there has been a financial overhead of £85, due to privatisation. Contrast this with the publicly-owned Scottish Water, which has a financial overhead of £12 per £100.

All the while customers face rising bills. This is unjust and customers should not have to tolerate it. Especially as water companies have been pumping sewage into the rivers and the sea.

A good place for the Government to start tackling the water crisis is to ensure there is greater transparency in the sector. That includes transparency around the ownership of water companies as well as stricter financial reporting requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Too often water companies have obfuscated, leaving the customer to pick up the bill.

The fact that not a single major reservoir has been built since privatisation, tells a story in itself.