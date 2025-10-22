Lack of transparent funding is holding back the region from embracing renewable energy - Jordan Myers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nowhere is this more evident than here in Yorkshire, and it’s good to see the ambition to shift towards renewable power from consumers, as well as businesses, councils and other organisations, large and small.

Yet despite this appetite, many of these projects never make it off the ground. The reason isn’t usually lack of will, but lack of transparent, accessible funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you’re a heritage trust, a local business, a developer, or a landlord, accessing finance for clean energy projects remains complex and slow.

An offshore wind farm. PIC: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Traditional lenders tend to favour conventional, large-scale infrastructure projects. Whereas for smaller or more bespoke schemes, such as those involving older buildings, the process becomes tangled in risk assessments, delayed payments, and opaque funding structures. The result? Viable projects across our region stall, even when they could be generating employment, reducing emissions, and delivering solid returns.

After more than 20 years in industries spanning construction and engineering, I’ve seen this problem firsthand. I’ve seen subcontractors wait months for payment, developers bogged down by layers of financial intermediaries, and viable projects shelved simply because the funding chain lacked transparency.

When I founded EcoYield, the goal was to simply create a system where renewable energy funding could flow more fairly and transparently, supported by blockchain technology and tokenisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In any construction or infrastructure project, visibility is key. Every participant, whether they’re an investor or an installer, need confidence that funds are secure and are being used as intended, milestones are being met and most importantly, payments are released on time.

Blockchain makes this possible. As it records every transaction in a secure, unchangeable digital ledger. For energy projects, this means the movement of funds can be tracked transparently from the moment an investor commits capital through to project delivery and ongoing energy generation.

For example, a local organisation may own a Grade II-listed building that wants to install rooftop solar panels. They’ve secured planning permission, but funding has proven difficult as traditional banks consider the site non-standard and investors can’t easily verify performance, meaning the project remains stuck. Delayed decision-making and risk aversion are holding back investment that could be creating jobs, reducing carbon emissions, and helping organisations save on long-term energy costs.

Traditional lenders view heritage projects as risky; investors find it hard to verify project viability, and the trust itself may lack the liquidity to proceed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through a blockchain-enabled model, those same panels could be financed by a pool of investors who purchase digital tokens representing a share in the project’s future revenue. Each token corresponds to a real-world asset, which in this case, is the renewable energy system. Every payment is recorded transparently on the blockchain, giving confidence that capital is being used responsibly and progress is measurable in real time.

In construction and energy development alike, money often moves in circles rather than straight lines. Capital flows through funds, lenders, brokers and holding companies before reaching the people actually building the infrastructure. Each link in the chain creates friction and adds to delays and increased costs.

Blockchain technology provides a way to flatten that system. A process that records every transaction securely and transparently, meaning every pound of investment can be tracked and verified.

For a small renewable project, this transparency can make the difference between a stalled idea and a live installation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a blockchain-backed funding model, investors can see precisely how their money is being used. Payments are automatically released as milestones are reached, and returns are tied directly to verified energy generation.

The key to unlocking these projects lies in tokenisation. Which is the process of converting real-world assets or revenue streams into digital tokens. This doesn’t replace banks, lenders or institutional investors; it complements them.

Tokenisation allows projects to access capital from a broader range of investors, from private individuals to corporate funds, without being entirely dependent on traditional finance structures. Banks can still play a role in due diligence and security, but blockchain introduces a new level of participation.

Yorkshire has some of the strongest foundations in the UK for a regional energy revolution. The combination of industrial heritage, engineering expertise, and a growing commitment to sustainability means the potential for small to mid-scale renewable projects is enormous – and this is just one county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We stand at a critical point in the energy transition. Demand for renewables is rising, but the capital systems supporting it remain rooted in the past. Blockchain isn’t a magic fix, but it offers something essential – clarity. And with clarity comes confidence.