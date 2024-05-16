Lackadaisical infrastructure delivery is clearly a drag on the North’s economy

A drag on the Northern economy is the lackadaisical approach to infrastructure delivery from Westminster.

Projects too often become political footballs. This then leads to roadblocks and spiralling costs, often putting infrastructure projects at risk.

The cancellation of the Northern leg of HS2 is emblematic of the flawed approach to infrastructure delivery in Britain.

The fact that the Government’s own official infrastructure advisers are warning about the impact on economic growth of not going further, faster over the next five years on plans for infrastructure delivery should be a wake up call.

An early visualisation of a HS2 train. PIC: HS2/PA Wire

This warning should not only make the current Government sit up and pay attention but also serve as a reminder to the Opposition that sweet nothings are not going to fix the economy.

People across the region are exasperated at the lack of progress on infrastructure. Power remains concentrated in Westminster.

While the National Infrastructure Commission’s words carry a lot of weight, there is an air of resignation amongst people here that disappointment is inevitable. That nothing ever gets done.

There’s no getting away from the fact that devolution will be key to ensuring that projects are delivered. The report calls for continued progress on devolution, giving all local authorities with responsibility for local transport five-year funding settlements to enable more stable planning for road maintenance and other priorities.

Labour has a unique opportunity should it, as most looks likely, form the next Government. Its successes in the mayoral elections should pave the way for a joint-up symbiotic approach to infrastructure.