Land banking needs to be addressed if housing crisis is going to be tackled
The Government’s pledge to build new towns to help deliver Britain’s housing needs, with Sir Keir Starmer promising “the largest housebuilding programme since the post-war era”, is laudable in a sense. After all, everyone deserves a roof over their heads and simply adding a few developments in already crammed towns and cities is not likely to meet the nation’s housing needs.
However, the idea of building on greenfield sites will rightly alarm many people. These concerns are only heightened by a new report by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) into England’s planning system finding that developers are slowing their build rates or securing permission and then not building.
The think tank says that developers have secured planning permission for over 1.4 million homes since 2007 but have not gone on to build them.
Reasons for this include developers wanting to increase the land’s value before selling it on and land banking to slow building rates and maintain high house prices.
If the Government is serious about tackling housing shortages, it needs to tackle the issue of land banking. It is simply unacceptable that swathes of land remain undeveloped while more greenfield sites are opened up for development just because developers want to increase the value of the land.