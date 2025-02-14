Land banking needs to be addressed if housing crisis is going to be tackled

The housing crisis will not abate unless more homes are built, that much is evident. Britain has fallen behind in recent decades when it comes to ensuring enough housing stock. But it is not as simple as saying build more, especially on an island with finite space.

The Government’s pledge to build new towns to help deliver Britain’s housing needs, with Sir Keir Starmer promising “the largest housebuilding programme since the post-war era”, is laudable in a sense. After all, everyone deserves a roof over their heads and simply adding a few developments in already crammed towns and cities is not likely to meet the nation’s housing needs.

However, the idea of building on greenfield sites will rightly alarm many people. These concerns are only heightened by a new report by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) into England’s planning system finding that developers are slowing their build rates or securing permission and then not building.

The think tank says that developers have secured planning permission for over 1.4 million homes since 2007 but have not gone on to build them.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to a housing development. PIC: Leon Neal/PA Wire

Reasons for this include developers wanting to increase the land’s value before selling it on and land banking to slow building rates and maintain high house prices.