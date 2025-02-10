Land Rover’s connections to farming run deep - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: John Robert Brown, Roundhay Park Lane, Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Your Farewell to Land Rover reminded me of my post-war days in Elmdon, Solihull. As a schoolboy I would play with the local farmer's son. The farmers were the three Walters brothers, who farmed Foredrove Farm on land which belonged to the Rover Car Company.

One day an ex-army American Jeep, painted bright yellow, appeared on the farm. The Jeep was used to haul farm carts, to pull ploughs, and undertake general farm work of a nature that was lighter than that usually performed by a tractor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clearly, its performance was being evaluated. These were the days of the ubiquitous Fordson Major tractor, which was replacing the use of horses. Even then, Foredrove Farm used a horse (appropriately named 'Victory') for ploughing.

It's the end of the road for the iconic British Army Land Rover. The 4x4 vehicle is set to be replaced as the UK government officially starts the search for new vehicles. PIC: MOD/SWNS

Before long a vehicle somewhat similar to the yellow Jeep, but painted green with a canvas hood and four-wheel drive, appeared on Foredrove Farm.

The new vehicle was put to use hauling a binder and pulling a plough. Its power take-off was also used to drive a circular saw and to power a beet-slicing machine.

Each of these activities was the subject of focused attention from serious-looking men, many carrying clipboards and smoking pipes.