Langdale Moor research shows the need to take pollution from wildfires seriously

The Langdale Moor fire could have worrying repercussions as far away as Leeds. The smoke plume from the fire has carried pollution over 50 miles to the city.

Researchers from the University of Leeds mobilising to measure the pollutant PM2.5 speaks to the expertise that the region is home to. Yorkshire is lucky to have world leading academic institutions on its doorstep to call on at times like these.

But the picture that their research paints is far from a pretty one. Though the concentrations seen over the weekend when the researchers measured for pollution would not be immediately dangerous to health, the pollutant is linked with numerous health issues.

Short-term impacts from fires include irritation to airways. In other parts of the world where wildfires are more common, local people end up requiring more primary care for breathing difficulties.

The charred landscape after the Langdale Moor fire. PIC: Richard Ponter

While the cause of the fire on Langdale Moor is not known, climate change raises the risk of wildfires becoming more commonplace here in the UK.

And as this research shows, towns and cities miles away from the blaze are also likely to feel the effects.

The Government needs to look at how we can be more effective in our response to wildfires. These events are only likely to become more frequent. This response needs to also factor in environmental pollution.

One way to speed up disaster relief, as Carl Les suggests in today’s newspaper, is to decentralise it.