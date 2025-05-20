Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to our latest research at the Institute for Future Studies of Leaders, we need them to rise to that challenge, and opportunity, now.

Forty-one percent of people in the North of England told us that they don’t believe government investment in AI will lead to economic growth for the UK. More than half do not trust AI companies and tools like ChatGPT to keep their personal data secure, and 40 per cent currently think AI is an active threat to our democracy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is clear from our data that people in the North of England are pessimistic about AI and the lack of trust in both its abilities and its security are things leaders must address to ensure this technology serves people and the planet, not profits alone.

A woman's hand presses a key of a laptop keyboard. PIC: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

To do this, our political leaders must move beyond the usual rhetoric and vague commitments about ‘innovation’ without corresponding safeguards for workers, vulnerable communities, or democratic processes. In the age of AI, leadership means asking tough questions: Who owns the data? Who benefits from automation? Who is left behind?

Unfortunately, these questions are too often answered behind closed doors, if they are being considered at all. The UK government’s AI strategy, while ambitious, has been criticised for lacking meaningful public engagement, which risks making the AI evolution something that happens to us, rather than with us. We need transparent policymaking that involves civil society, educators, trade unions and local leaders, especially in regions like Yorkshire, where digital skills and infrastructure investment remain uneven.

Meanwhile, business leaders face a more moral dilemma. The adoption of AI should not be a race to the bottom in wages or accountability. Firms that deploy AI must consider their societal obligations to retrain displaced workers, to guard against bias in algorithms and to build trust with customers. The best companies will treat responsible innovation and ethical governance not as a burden but as a brand strength.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AI is an incredible tool, and the opportunities are not limited to those with degrees in computer science. With the right leadership, AI could help farmers in the Dales optimise yields and reduce paperwork for care workers in Rotherham to allow them to spend more time with patients. It could support small businesses in Skipton or Scarborough to compete globally, but this only happens if training, access and accountability are part of the initial plan and not afterthoughts.

The temptation, especially in Westminster boardrooms, is to let big tech steer the ship while we sit quietly in the passenger seats. We need leaders in politics, in business, in education to step up, and ask the awkward questions to make sure new technologies reflect our collective values, not just London’s priorities or Silicon Valley’s profits.

Ultimately, leadership in the AI era requires four things: courage, clarity, conscience, and caution. Courage to confront uncomfortable truths about job disruption and surveillance. Clarity in communicating both the promises and perils of the technology. Conscience to ensure that progress is shared, not hoarded. And caution, to allow for deliberate and thoughtful decisions rather than pushing for progress at any cost.