Leadership hopefuls should come together and work with PM on cost of living crisis - The Yorkshire Post says

Yet this honesty needs to be coupled with a proactive approach from the Government.

During unprecedented times such as this economic crisis, there needs to be bold action that ensures people are not left adrift through no fault of their own.

It is sobering to hear former Prime Minister Gordon Brown warn that people will go hungry in October unless an emergency budget is implemented soon.

Liz Truss, pictured, and Rish Sunak should put their differences aside and come to a consensus on how to deal with the cost of living crisis.

Already disadvantaged children are at risk of going to school undernourished and that would set them back even further.

PM Boris Johnson still has a responsibility to the British people. He should be working with the two leadership contenders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, along with his Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi to come to a consensus on moving forward with an emergency budget.

It is a view endorsed by Tony Danker, director-general of the business lobby group CBI.

As Andrew Vine highlights in his column, everyone is facing tough choices but some are running out of choices and the consequences of prevaricating could prove to be dear. Pensioners should never be forced to choose between heating their homes and eating.