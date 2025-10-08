Leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) would be hugely damaging - Lord Kirkhope

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a former Immigration Minister, I understand better than most the duty of any government to uphold our borders and manage migration fairly and firmly. All of us, whatever our political differences, want to see the flow of small boats stopped and those without a right to remain returned. That is our duty to the public. But the idea that leaving the ECHR will deliver these outcomes is a dangerous illusion.

The obstacles are not in Strasbourg but here at home: the backlog in our asylum system, the way we apply the 1951 UN Refugee Convention domestically, the criminal gangs who profit from people smuggling, and the absence of effective returns agreements with other countries. These are the areas where government action is urgently required. Even Kemi Badenoch admitted last year that leaving the ECHR would not make deportations any faster.

The costs of withdrawal, however, would be severe. Our security partnership with the European Union, set out in the Trade and Cooperation Agreement, depends on our continued adherence to the ECHR. It is the basis on which we exchange intelligence, share data and extradite criminals. Tear that up, and we will make it harder to bring offenders to justice and weaken our ability to tackle serious organised crime, including the gangs behind the small boats. These are systems I helped to develop during my time as the Conservatives’ Justice and Home Affairs spokesman in the European Parliament, and I know how vital they are to keeping the British public safe.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch speaking during the Conservative Party Conference. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The constitutional consequences would be equally grave. The ECHR is woven into our devolution settlements and into the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. To abandon it would destabilise Northern Ireland, undermine the peace process, and risk igniting a constitutional crisis at the very heart of our Union. That is a price no Conservative government should contemplate.

Internationally, the damage would be extraordinary. No democracy has ever voluntarily walked away from the Convention. To do so would force Britain out of the Council of Europe – an institution we helped to found – and leave us isolated alongside Russia and Belarus, the only two European states outside the system. That is not where a proud, modern Britain belongs.

And let us dispose of the myth that the Strasbourg court is a “foreign court”. It is a shared court. A British judge has always sat on its bench. British lawyers have held senior positions in its administration. The Convention itself was drafted with the leadership of Churchill and Maxwell Fyfe, the Conservative lawyer and Nuremberg prosecutor, embedding British values of liberty, justice and the rule of law into the fabric of post-war Europe.

Conservatism, at its best, has always meant responsibility, respect for the rule of law, pragmatism, a rejection of extremes, and constructive engagement with Europe and the wider world. To quit the ECHR would be a rejection of those values.

I therefore urge my colleagues to reflect carefully before embracing such a course.