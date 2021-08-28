Leeds Festival faithful know nothing beats sharing live performance - The Yorkshire Post says

People run to the checking gates as they enter the main arena, at Leeds Festival, for the first time as the festival gets underway, pictured in West Yorks, Aug 27 2021. Picture: Lee McLean/SWNS.

This has been a pleasure denied us for most of the past year-and-a-half, which makes its return this bank holiday weekend such a cause for rejoicing.

Whether they be the vast outdoors crowds revelling in the music at Leeds Festival, or audiences transfixed by intimate performances at Yorkshire’s smallest venues, this sharing of experiences is truly special.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it is no less precious to performers.

As the acclaimed Sheffield singer Richard Hawley observes today, nothing compares to playing for an audience.

Whether indoors or out, the bond between those on stage and their audiences is life-affirming for both. How we have all missed that. And how wonderful it is to have it back.