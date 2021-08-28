Leeds Festival faithful know nothing beats sharing live performance - The Yorkshire Post says

This has been a pleasure denied us for most of the past year-and-a-half, which makes its return this bank holiday weekend such a cause for rejoicing.
Whether they be the vast outdoors crowds revelling in the music at Leeds Festival, or audiences transfixed by intimate performances at Yorkshire’s smallest venues, this sharing of experiences is truly special.
And it is no less precious to performers.
As the acclaimed Sheffield singer Richard Hawley observes today, nothing compares to playing for an audience.
Whether indoors or out, the bond between those on stage and their audiences is life-affirming for both. How we have all missed that. And how wonderful it is to have it back.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.