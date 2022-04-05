Leeds hero Rob Burrow gets royal recognition - The Yorkshire Post says

Burrow, 39, who spent 16 years playing for the Leeds Rhinos and was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2019, was made an MBE in the 2021 New Year Honours list.
He has been honoured for his services to both the rugby league and the Motor Neurone Disease community, one which has seen its cause promoted by the work of Burrow and his sporting friend, Kevin Sinfield.
The crowning glory of the fundraiser’s achievements relating to MND will be a “calming and tranquil”, state-of-the-art centre to treat the disease in his name.
But on and off the field, Burrow is already set into the folklore of Leeds.
The Yorkshire Post sends its congratulations to him and his loved ones, who must be so proud.