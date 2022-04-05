Leeds hero Rob Burrow gets royal recognition - The Yorkshire Post says

Robert Burrowis made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by The Princess Royal at Windsor Castle. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

He has been honoured for his services to both the rugby league and the Motor Neurone Disease community, one which has seen its cause promoted by the work of Burrow and his sporting friend, Kevin Sinfield.

The crowning glory of the fundraiser’s achievements relating to MND will be a “calming and tranquil”, state-of-the-art centre to treat the disease in his name.

But on and off the field, Burrow is already set into the folklore of Leeds.