Leeds is a standout city but the key now is to multiply its success

Over the past decade there has been something special brewing in Leeds. The city has stumbled across a formula that has seen it shine despite the challenges that it has had to face.

What was already a strong financial centre has now also become a thriving tech cluster. This alchemy presents countless opportunities that the city is seizing.

But there is an overwhelming sense there is far more to come. That the surface has not even been scratched when it comes to realising the city’s potential.

Universities in and around Leeds are in a prime position to deliver the talent that growing tech and financial businesses need.

An aerial view of Leeds city centre. PIC: Richard McCarthy/PA Wire

It is vital that the Government helps Leeds to unlock this potential. Leeds needs more than just warm words. The voice of business and civic leaders needs to be heard and acted upon.

The city’s success need not be viewed with scorn, Leeds is an architect of its own success. But there’s no reason why that success cannot be spread to surrounding towns and cities through a halo effect.

Places like Bradford and Huddersfield should also feel the benefit of thriving sectors such as financial services and tech. It is up to policymakers to join the dots.

