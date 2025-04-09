Leeds is in a prime position to deliver tech solutions for the NHS

One of the major concerns for this region when it was announced that NHS England would be abolished was the impact it would have in and around Leeds.

The city has become the epicenter of healthtech in recent years with the NHS Digital being based out of Leeds. It has given birth to a host of other innovative tech businesses supplying the healthcare sector.

Seeing those capabilities diminish would be a huge shame for Yorkshire and would undoubtedly have a negative impact on the tech sector.

Therefore the Health Secretary’s pledge that Leeds will remain the headquarters for his department outside of London despite the abolition of NHS England is to be welcomed. As is Wes Streeting’s comment that the “Government will continue to support Leeds’ growth as a health tech hub” both within the public and private sector.

Given the obvious need for the NHS to better deploy technology across the organisation, the skills and innovation that exist in the region are going to be central to transforming a health service which at times is still stuck in the analogue age.

Health tech is a key part of the region’s economy with more than 300 health tech companies in West Yorkshire supporting 13,000 jobs. They add over £3bn to the economy.

If the Government’s economic growth ambitions are to be realised then it needs to ensure that clusters like these are supported and not undermined. The Government must make good on the Health Secretary’s commitment for Leeds to remain a preferred location on health, including as a second headquarters for the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).