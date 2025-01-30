Leeds needs an airport fitting of the city’s stature but expanding LBA is challenging

Leeds lacks a major airport befitting a European city of its stature. In order for it to stand shoulder to shoulder with its peers, it really ought to have an airport on a par with Manchester.

Therefore it is understandable that Chancellor Rachel Reeves would support the expansion of Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA). Especially as the Government seeks to grow the economy.

The Government’s grab for growth risks alienating communities along the way. While it is clear that the economy needs kick starting, any growth strategy needs to be delivered in a sensible and sustainable way.

That is where the Chancellor could come unstuck with her support for the expansion of LBA, a day after pledging support for the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA). These are two very different airports with differing characteristics. Whether LBA’s location will allow it to become an airport that rivals those in other major cities is questionable.

Rachel Reeves during a visit to Premier Modular in Driffield. PIC: Ian Forsyth/PA Wire

Reeves, who represents Leeds West and Pudsey, had previously opposed a new terminal at the site. The Chancellor’s previous opposition to the expansion of LBA cannot be held against her as the landscape has changed, as have her responsibilities.

She said: “If Leeds Bradford came back with plans to expand, I would support those, because I think that things have changed significantly in the last few years, and the Cabinet supports these plans.”

Ultimately, it is an invidious issue. On the one hand the concerns of locals about noise and air pollution cannot be taken lightly. It can not only have an adverse impact on physical health but also mental wellbeing. On the other hand there is a strong economic case for LBA to expand and welcome more flights.