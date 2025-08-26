Leeds Road Festival will show the best of Bradford and bring people together - Saleem Akhtar

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A place of delight and diversity, it is world renowned for its food, fashion, and entrepreneurial spirit, and a place that displays the true qualities of Bradford. If you want to see the real soul of the city, then head here.

It is only right in a year where the eyes of the world are on Bradford, that our own neighbourhood shares some of the limelight. And I say ‘our’ own, because there is a real sense of shared ownership in this part of town.

Walk down towards the city centre at any time of day and you will find a buzzing collective of shops, eateries, restaurants, florists and other services. Underpinning this, is a strong community spirit and beating residential heart, where different cultures come together, share their similarities and respect each other’s differences.

Saleem Akhtar is the owner of Jinnah Restaurants and co-founder of Leeds Road Festival.

What is especially pleasing is the shared sense of pride from the many business owners, residents, cultural leaders and representatives aligned to the area. Earlier this year, Bradford Council, backed by the Shared Prosperity Fund and West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), committed to a campaign to highlight the importance of Leeds Road.

From the start, it was clear that this would only work if it had buy-in from everyone who had a stake in the area’s success, and that has been a challenge that has been welcomed with open arms.

Of course, Bradford 2025 has been the catalyst that sparked the idea for the Leeds Road Festival, but other organisations have rallied around to help us celebrate this special place. Our hope for this coming weekend is that this can be the start of something special – an annual celebration that will grow year on year, attract inward investment and show the rest of the UK and the world this hidden gem.

Securing backing for a festival was, in many ways, an easy sell. From the WYCA, through to businesses large and small, from those selling their wares on the road itself through to huge city-wide employers, the sense of working together is palpable - a quality that will be evident to anyone who visits.

It is this sense of collaboration and community that has served Leeds Road so well throughout its recent history and a fact that will ensure it continues to thrive in the future.

For the uninitiated, it is well worth a visit. While it can sometimes feel overwhelming on the senses, it’s an experience that cannot be replicated. It is a true 24-hour neighbourhood, in a city that is on the verge of something great.

Leeds Road offers a taste of the real Bradford. So, whether it is sampling some of the best South Asian cuisine in the country, stunning architecture, or visiting world renowned tailors, it must be experienced to be believed.

Indeed, the area already welcomes coach loads of visitors, eager to see what all the fuss is about. In particular, many are drawn by the high-quality Asian wedding outfitters, who enjoy international acclaim. It is not at all uncommon for visitors from half a world away to drop in, to ensure they get precisely what they require.

As a co-founder of the festival, and owning a number of businesses on Leeds Road itself, I’m proud to be hosting special guests, dignitaries and friends this Friday, to kick off celebrations.

And over the weekend itself, a cultural extravaganza of sights, sounds and smells will be on offer to anyone who visits.

With many events set to run throughout the weekend, such as live music, art exhibitions, stalls and performances, there will be something for everyone, of every culture and every age.

A particular highlight for many will be the performance of Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi, the legendary folk singer from Pakistan, who is set to perform to crowds on Sunday.

Community events at Attock Park and Bradford Moor Park will prove very popular, helping to drive footfall and awareness. Capturing this energy will help in creating a sense of shared ownership of this place.

At a time when there is too much division in the world, Leeds Road Festival is a demonstration that communities and spaces exist to find common ground, and that’s a sense of togetherness that Bradford does so well. In an area that thrives on its diversity, the event will help to bring communities together in a spirit of celebration.

Driving inward investment to the area is important. While it is a bustling melting pot of different cultures and ideas, it is only through celebrating diversity that we can recognise its true value.

The best of Bradford will be on show this weekend, and we sincerely believe this will be the start of something special for the city.