Levelling Up’s mission to be ‘word of 2022’ – The Yorkshire Post says

The term has also inspired so many derivatives that, in the view of Oxford Languages, “it has injected itself into the bloodstream of the English language”.
Previous words of the year ‘winners’ include vape, selfie and post-truth, with the “crying with tears” emoji deemed victorious by those who decide such matters in 2015. Furlough, Covid-19 and Black Lives Matter all made the cut last year.
Most people haven’t heard of levelling up - but housing focus can make concept ‘real’, new research claims
Here’s hoping that 2022 could be the year of Levelling Up to signify Britain’s revival. But it would require Boris Johnson, who prides himself on being a wordsmith, coming up with a definition which could be translated into policy – and then inclusion in the Oxford English Dictionary.
After all, the liberal use of Levelling Up has reached an absurd point where the phrase now means everything and nothing – at the same time.
