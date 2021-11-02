Levelling Up’s mission to be ‘word of 2022’ – The Yorkshire Post says

This was Boris Johnson delivering a speech on levelling up - but what does it actually mean and does the Prime Minister know the answer?

The term has also inspired so many derivatives that, in the view of Oxford Languages, “it has injected itself into the bloodstream of the English language”.

Previous words of the year ‘winners’ include vape, selfie and post-truth, with the “crying with tears” emoji deemed victorious by those who decide such matters in 2015. Furlough, Covid-19 and Black Lives Matter all made the cut last year.

Here’s hoping that 2022 could be the year of Levelling Up to signify Britain’s revival. But it would require Boris Johnson, who prides himself on being a wordsmith, coming up with a definition which could be translated into policy – and then inclusion in the Oxford English Dictionary.

After all, the liberal use of Levelling Up has reached an absurd point where the phrase now means everything and nothing – at the same time.