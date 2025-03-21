Life is too short to get caught up in the world’s madness - Daxa Patel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The difference now is the relentless presence of social media and news. So, how do we maintain our sanity?

Robbins emphasises the importance of pattern recognition. We are conditioned by our beliefs and values, but to thrive, we must create our own empowering patterns rather than operate on autopilot.

Life mirrors the seasons, each with its unique challenges and opportunities for growth.

A goals journal on a desk. PIC: Alamy/PA

Spring, up to age 21, is when we learn and grow. Summer, from 22 to 42, is a time of testing and discovery, often the most stressful as we juggle life's demands.

Autumn, from 43 to 63, is when we reap the fruits of our labour, though today's generation may face different challenges.

Finally, winter, from 64 to 84, and onwards, brings wisdom and a deeper appreciation for time.

Understanding life's cyclical nature reminds us that the longest relationship we will have is with ourselves. It is up to us to nurture our body, mind and soul.

Tiredness often stems from excessive screen time, yet we all have the same 24 hours. We must prioritise what truly matters and avoid losing time to passive living.

To protect our sanity, we must do the inner work. As a sign on a van reminded me, ‘Take care of the tools you cannot replace’. Our body is essential and by focusing on what empowers us, we can better navigate life's highs and lows.

Here are some tips to help you create certainty by mastering your inner world.

Notice your energy levels. If you are feeling low, adjust and eliminate what is misaligned with your soul. Alignment is key. Surround yourself with uplifting people and activities. Ask yourself, "What is it costing me to tolerate negativity?"

My advice to increase energy levels is movement. If we are sitting, getting up for five minutes and playing or dancing to our favourite music can boost our energy levels, equally, a glass of fresh orange juice made at home instead of a can of pop can be a great energy booster.

Emotions shape our lives. As Tony Robbins says, "The quality of our life is based on the quality of our consistent emotions."

Choose empowering emotions that give you hope and strength. My tips for this are to build on community and connection. It is important to have a supportive community around us, a space where we can contribute and learn by connecting with like-minded individuals to amplify our personal growth and emotional resilience.

Giving our time and energy to a good cause can also be a great way to boost our emotional energy.

Pay attention to your posture. Mobile devices can strain our bodies, but we can use them mindfully without compromising our health.

Adding breathing exercises as well as simple stretching exercises to open and align our body is something I find very helpful.

Spiritual nourishment is not about religion; it is about self-care. Choose natural foods, prioritise sleep over scrolling and nurture your spirit. If one is not averse to praying, then simply saying thank you to our creator can remind us of our blessings.

The concept of gratitude is not new; it used to be in the form of prayers but many of us may not believe or go to a place of worship. Gratitude is a fantastic tool for shifting focus from what is lacking to what is abundant.

I write my journal first thing in the morning and I start with three things I am deeply grateful for, this could be something as simple as the gift of fresh water to drink.

Hope comes from our now and our future. I encourage people to envision their ideal future. Ask what you want to achieve and who you want to become.

These simple questions can inspire us to take proactive steps toward our dreams.

During the Unleash the Power Within event, on the first day, I broke a wooden board with my bare hands. Not something I would recommend everyone to do without proper guidance and safety measures in place.

I did this two years ago, but it was nice to remind myself that this act was akin to breaking through barriers, both literally and figuratively a reminder of the inner power we all possess.

I invite readers to reflect on their own lives and make a commitment to one small change that aligns with their values and aspirations.

Reflect on how your great-grandparents lived and draw inspiration from their simplicity and resilience. Let us embrace the power within us to create a life of balance and vitality. Life is short and a precious gift so cherish, and nurture it.