Lionesses have cemented their legacy and women’s sport will benefit for generations to come

The Lionesses' success at the Women’s Euro is not just a triumph for women's football but for sport in this country as a whole.

What the team has managed is remarkable. Yes, in a sporting sense they have secured back-to-back titles, something that has never been achieved by England before.

However, this is further testament of the legacy that this team is leaving behind. More girls than ever are playing grassroots football. Even young boys are starting to look up to the Lionesses.

In the past people would have found it hard to name even a handful of players in the Lioness team. Now even casual football fans are capable of not only reeling off the names of the starting eleven but also the wider squad.