Local government holds the key to unlocking untapped potential

If the Government is going to deliver its promise of economic growth then local authorities will need to be equipped with the proper funding to meet the challenges of individual communities.

Analysis from the Local Government Association (LGA) suggests that older industrial towns and cities in England could deliver £13bn in untapped economic potential, if the Government provides the necessary support to unlock local economic opportunities and break down place-specific barriers to growth.

It has been proven time and time again that local communities are best placed to make decisions that affect them. And the LGA’s analysis shows that there is money being left on the table.

The LGA’s call for greater clarification on how the four new growth funds, announced earlier this year will operate and the total resources available to support inclusive growth across England, should be heeded. It is clear that the local authorities are going to need support, if the Government is to meet its aim of economic growth. As it stands they’re in a state of never-ending crisis.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking at the Labour Party Conference. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

That’s why the emphasis needs to be on providing proper resources to councils to help them tackle the challenges that are unique to their area. A one-size fits all approach does not work.

Nor does pitting local authorities against one another when it comes to funding. As the LGA says every area should receive funding to support local growth ambitions, with funding allocated through a transparent formula based around need rather than operating a competitive bidding process.