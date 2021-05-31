Lockdown caution is required until Bank Holiday infection impact assessed – The Yorkshire Post says

What will be the impact of the Bank Holiday on Covid infection rates?

Yet this would be mistaken. Any decision on whether the lockdown can be eased still further on June 21 needs to take account of the impact on social gatherings on infection rates and the more virulent Indian variant.

What is also important is whether the doubling of Covid cases in recent days, albeit from a low base, has led to a significant increase in hospital admissions and the impact on the NHS at a time of the year when doctors and nurses will also be looking to have some well-earned time off.

As such, it would be irresponsible of the Government to deviate from its current timescale when Boris Johnson has already indicated that he will set out the final decision on June 14 so families and businesses have time to prepare for the new changes.

Ideally, the country will be in a position to scrap restrictions by this point as the Government attempt to ensure that all over-50s have both doses of their Covid vaccine by this point.

This will be a momentous achievement given that it is less than six months since the very first person in the world received a jab.

But, having made so much progress on fighting the virus and reopening the economy, it is all the more reason why the Government, and the country, need to proceed with caution in the coming days – the last thing that Britain needs, at this point, is a mounting third wave of infections and freedoms again being curtailed.

