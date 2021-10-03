London Marathon 2021 heroes personify best of Britain – The Yorkshire Post says

Around 40,000 runners took part in the London Marathon.

Whatever the time it took them to complete the ultimate 26.2 miles of all sport, from Leeds junior doctor Phil Sesemann finishing seventh in his first marathon to the debutant fun runners, they are all winners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some were in better shape than others like Leeds Rhinos legends Kevin Sinfield and Jamie Peacock who were raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Wheatfields Hospice respectively.

The london Marathon remains one of the great events of all sport.

But, like us, these rugby league warriors were left in awe by the tide of humanity on the capital’s streets as those with little previous prowess for running went the extra mile for both personal fulfilment, and to help support their chosen charities. They all personified the best of Yorkshire – and Britain.