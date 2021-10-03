London Marathon 2021 heroes personify best of Britain – The Yorkshire Post says

WORDS cannot do adequate justice to our admiration for the 40,000 runners of all ages and abilities who completed the London Marathon yesterday – and all those who took part in their virtual races.

By YP Comment
Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 2:37 pm
Updated Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 2:37 pm
Around 40,000 runners took part in the London Marathon.

Whatever the time it took them to complete the ultimate 26.2 miles of all sport, from Leeds junior doctor Phil Sesemann finishing seventh in his first marathon to the debutant fun runners, they are all winners.

Some were in better shape than others like Leeds Rhinos legends Kevin Sinfield and Jamie Peacock who were raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Wheatfields Hospice respectively.

The london Marathon remains one of the great events of all sport.

But, like us, these rugby league warriors were left in awe by the tide of humanity on the capital’s streets as those with little previous prowess for running went the extra mile for both personal fulfilment, and to help support their chosen charities. They all personified the best of Yorkshire – and Britain.

