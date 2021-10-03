London Marathon 2021 heroes personify best of Britain – The Yorkshire Post says

Whatever the time it took them to complete the ultimate 26.2 miles of all sport, from Leeds junior doctor Phil Sesemann finishing seventh in his first marathon to the debutant fun runners, they are all winners.
London Marathon 2021: Leeds doctor Phil Sesemann’s dream debut as he finishes in seventh as highest-placed British man in his first ever marathon
Some were in better shape than others like Leeds Rhinos legends Kevin Sinfield and Jamie Peacock who were raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Wheatfields Hospice respectively.
But, like us, these rugby league warriors were left in awe by the tide of humanity on the capital’s streets as those with little previous prowess for running went the extra mile for both personal fulfilment, and to help support their chosen charities. They all personified the best of Yorkshire – and Britain.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.