Long may Yorkshire destinations continue to be chosen for film and television - The Yorkshire Post says

Rural life in Yorkshire is already being thrust into the spotlight on the small screen with shows including The Yorkshire Vet and Springtime on the Farm giving an insight into agricultural and countryside living that, for centuries, has been at the heart of this region.

For the first time in its long and distinguished history, the behind-the-scenes work at the Great Yorkshire Show has now been documented on television, not only giving people a chance to witness the spectacle from their living rooms, but also providing Yorkshire with a further opportunity to demonstrate to the nation what this county has to offer.

Indeed, it is now playing a prominent role in the television and film industry, with Screen Yorkshire claiming that global production companies are increasingly interested in Yorkshire destinations because of the region’s beauty, accessibility and “no nonsense” approach. Long may that continue.