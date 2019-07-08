Everything you need to know about Today at The Great Yorkshire Show on Channel 5

For the first time in the Great Yorkshire Show's long and distinguished history, the event's goings on will be documented by a television crew for a special two-part series.

'It is a real opportunity to show the rest of the country why the Great Yorkshire Show is simply so fabulous,' TV producer says



James Whitaker riding Glenavadra Brilliant during the 2017 Great Yorkshire Show's Cock O'The North competition. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Today at The Great Yorkshire Show will be broadcast this week. Here is everything you need to know about the programme.

What is it all about?

The parade of the hounds at the 160th Great Yorkshire Show. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Formerly going under the working title of The Great Yorkshire Show Show, the series is known as Today at The Great Yorkshire Show.

It will document the 161st show, which is organised by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society in Harrogate and takes places from Tuesday to Thursday this week.

The two-part series is billed as a highlights package of what happens across the showground. Its producers have promised a celebration of all aspects of the three-day event, from its animals and outdoor activities to its food, arts and crafts.

Filming began in June to capture the build up to the show and will continue during the show.

Who is behind the show?

Today at The Great Yorkshire Show is the creation of Daisybeck Studios. The Leeds-based programme makers have produced a clutch of popular rural-based TV shows for Channel 5, including The Yorkshire Vet and Springtime on the Farm.

Also for Channel 5, Daisybeck has produced Big Week at the Zoo, Help the Animals at Christmas and the Britain’s Favourite… series.

The Yorkshire Vet, which has been running since 2015 and has enjoyed eight series to date, won the Best Docu-mentary Series award at the annual Royal Television Society awards in Leeds last month.

Paul Stead, Daisybeck's managing director, said the new show is the culminated of three years' of work, including special episodes of The Yorkshire Vet which included some filming at previous editions of the Great Yorkshire Show.

Who are the presenters?

The new programme, shot from the showground, will be presented by Bradford-born Countryfile co-host Anita Rani and fellow BBC presenter Jules Hudson, who also presents reports for Countryfile and hosts Escape to the Country on BBC Two.

The Yorkshire Vet co-stars, North Yorkshire working vets Julian Norton and Peter Wright are also set to make guest appearances.

When is it on television?

Today at The Great Yorkshire Show will be broadcast on Channel 5 in two one-hour parts. The first part will be shown from 8pm on Wednesday and the second part will be broadcast at 8pm on Thursday.

What they said...

Mr Stead said: "We're delighted that Channel 5 has commissioned this celebration of the finest agricultural show in the country for broadcast at the heart of the primetime schedules.

"We're biased of course but having filmed at the Great Yorkshire Show for Yorkshire Vet specials up to now, we're thrilled at the chance to produce highlights programmes that capture the broader array of competitors and contributors.

"We aim to cover the best of the best across livestock and produce as well as featuring crafts and country pursuits on display around the showground.

"It's as much about the people and their passions - whether they be animals, cheese, cake, gin or goods made from Yorkshire materials.

"It's a real opportunity to show the rest of the country why this country show is simply so fabulous."

Charles Mills, show director at the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, said: "We are absolutely delighted that Daisybeck will be filming with us, taking the Great Yorkshire Show into the living rooms of people right across the UK.

"This is not only tremendous publicity for the show but will also give an insight into the organisation that goes into delivering such a large-scale event as well as the wonderful people involved in making the Great Yorkshire Show the iconic event it is today."