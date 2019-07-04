PICS: YPN

Great Yorkshire Show in 34 unseen photos - How God's own county has celebrated through the years

All eyes are on God's own county as Yorkshire prepares to showcase the best of British farming, food and the countryside.

The iconic Great Yorkshire Show is one of the biggest agricultural events in the English calendar. Every year, more than 130,000 visitors and over 8,500 animals converge on the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate to compete, socialise and celebrate. Now in its 161st year the Show has provided countless memories many of which are showcased in these unseen photos from across the decades. MORE GYS STORIES: Royal visitor confirmed for 2019 Great Yorkshire Show | Opening times, exhibitors, tickets and how to get there | Shuttle bus, trains, parking and travel disruption

A team of huge Charolais cattle parades for judging in one of the beef classes.

1. July 1984

A team of huge Charolais cattle parades for judging in one of the beef classes.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
It's a thirsty business, this farming lark - but there's time for a cuppa.

2. July 1987

It's a thirsty business, this farming lark - but there's time for a cuppa.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Ian Grisedale seems to be giving his Herdwick Shearling sheep a good beating but he's actually preparing its coat for the show as wife Vicky gives a helping hand.

3. July 1987

Ian Grisedale seems to be giving his Herdwick Shearling sheep a good beating but he's actually preparing its coat for the show as wife Vicky gives a helping hand.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Sheep shearing.

4. July 1988

Sheep shearing.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 9