Great Yorkshire Show in 34 unseen photos - How God's own county has celebrated through the years

The iconic Great Yorkshire Show is one of the biggest agricultural events in the English calendar. Every year, more than 130,000 visitors and over 8,500 animals converge on the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate to compete, socialise and celebrate. Now in its 161st year the Show has provided countless memories many of which are showcased in these unseen photos from across the decades. MORE GYS STORIES: Royal visitor confirmed for 2019 Great Yorkshire Show | Opening times, exhibitors, tickets and how to get there | Shuttle bus, trains, parking and travel disruption
