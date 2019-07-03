Great Yorkshire Show 2019: shuttle bus, trains, parking and travel disruption

Next week (9 July) will see the Great Yorkshire Show make its return to Harrogate Showground for its 161st edition.

The very best of British farming, food and the countryside will be showcased over the course of the three day event, alongside a wealth of live entertainment and trade stands.

More than 130,000 people attend the show each year

If you are planning on attending the event (which will take place from Tuesday 9 to Thursday 11 July 2019) here are all the travel details you need to know.

Getting to the show

The Great Yorkshire Showground is situated on the A661 Wetherby Road south of Harrogate, 1.5 miles from the junction of the A658, next to Sainsbury’s supermarket.

Routes to the Great Yorkshire Showground are well signposted and the site is easily accessible by road and train.

Commuters are advised to follow the signed routes to the Show on their approach to Harrogate, rather than relying on sat-nav systems, as these may direct to routes with limited access or temporary restrictions.

Travel disruption

The A658 at the Thistle Hill (B6163) will be one way to the Kestral Roundabout and then one way along Wetherby Road (A661) to the junction with Rudding Lane

towards the Showground from 6am on Show days.

This will be reversed at 2.00pm between Rudding Lane and The Kestrel Roundabout only to accommodate traffic leaving Harrogate.

This will remain in force until 9pm and the restrictions may be removed earlier depending on the volume of traffic.

The restrictions on the A658 will be removed at 2.00pm or earlier if appropriate.

Visitors travelling to the Show from the south along the A1(M) northbound carriageway should exit at junction 46 (Wetherby) and follow the GYS direction signs.

There will be no access from A1 on Show days to the A59 junction 47 (Allerton Park) after 6am. These restrictions will be in place until late morning.

The restrictions are new for 2019 and have been introduced to improve traffic flows along A59 and A658 towards Harrogate from York and A1 North.

The A59 from York to Harrogate should be avoided as delays can be expected at Junction 47 A1(M)/A59 (Allerton Park), between 07:30am and 11:30am.

Buses and trains

Transdev, The Harrogate Bus Company, run the number 7 bus from Leeds and Wetherby every 30 minutes. This bus goes past the Showground entrance, so commuters don't need to catch the shuttle bus from Harrogate.

Northern Rail trains run from Leeds, Knaresborough and York, with trains departing every half hour between Leeds and Harrogate, and every hour between York and Harrogate.

Commuters can take the free shuttle bus to the Showground.

Shuttle bus service

Transdev, The Harrogate Bus Company, will be operating a free return bus service from Harrogate bus station to the Showground each day, from 7:20am until 8:00pm (7:20am until 7:00pm on Thursday).

Buses depart every 20 minutes from the town centre and the drop-off point is at White Gate.

A direct route from Hornbeam Park station to the Showground is now available via the Showground Greenway and this will be signed over the Show days.

Where to park

There is ample parking at the Great Yorkshire Showground, which is free of charge. The car parks open at 6am each day of the show.

Secure bike parking is also available at the Blue Gate and White Gate.

A traffic management steward will assist you in finding these entrances.

